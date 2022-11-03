Read full article on original website
St. Louis man acquitted in 2016 Soulard murder
A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday, November 4, in a 2016 Soulard tavern homicide case.
Jury convicts St. Louis man of one murder, deadlocked in other killings
A St. Louis jury rendered a guilty verdict on Saturday against a man for the Aug. 2021 murder of a 26-year-old woman, but was deadlocked on two additional murder charges.
Crestwood man charged with Bevo double murder
Prosecutors charged a Crestwood man in connection with a weekend double murder in south St. Louis.
KCRG.com
Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened hours earlier in Belleville,...
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
30-year-old charged with triple shooting in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Jennings man in connection with a recent triple shooting that left one man dead. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 5, in the first block of N. Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard.
KWQC
Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday. Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police. Police said there was a verbal...
ourquadcities.com
Troopers allege suspect led traffic & foot pursuits, threw gun as he ran
A 21-year-old Davenport man faces charges after state troopers allege he led Iowa State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit, then threw a gun as he ran away. Jhakari Davis faces a felony charge of interference with officials acts – firearm, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 miles over the speed limit, court records say.
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
ourquadcities.com
Arrest warrant in Nov. 1 Rock Island reckless homicide
On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege driver, slumped over wheel, had cocaine in SUV
A 32-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail after police allege they found packages of cocaine in his car, where he was slumped over the wheel. Travis Rush faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say. About...
Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night
A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis.
Police: Gunman’s family ‘heartbroken’ over St. Louis school shooting
St. Louis police and many other city and school officials gathered Wednesday to share updates after a deadly shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Daily Iowan
‘It should be a safe area:’ Iowa City community responds to fatal H-Bar shooting
Owners of the Iowa City hookah bar H-Bar claim they have been working to increase the safety and security of the bar in light of two recent shootings outside the bar — one of which resulted in a death. A shooting outside of H-Bar on Oct. 23 at around...
2 men shot, killed in south St. Louis Saturday night
ST. LOUIS — Two men are dead after a shooting inside a home Saturday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a shooting call shortly after 7:50 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Schiller Place. Two men were found fatally shot, according...
advantagenews.com
Maryville man sought on murder charge
Illinois State Police say they can't find a St. Clair County murder suspect and are asking for the public's help. Troopers say 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you know where he might be, don’t approach him. Call police instead. Rickman’s accused...
Man wanted by Rock Island Police in fatal hit and run crash identified
Rock Island Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Marcus C. Holmes of Rock Island in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident near the Centennial Bridge on November 1. The crash killed Abbott Lee Perry, 52, of Davenport, when a stolen Hyundai Azera crashed into Perry's Chevrolet Aveo.
Officers identified in Davenport shooting that left 1 dead last Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Saturday night named the six officers involved in a deadly pursuit on Oct. 30. The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. DPS reported multiple agencies were patrolling the area near 5200 Grand Avenue in Davenport when officers initiated a traffic stop.
KMOV
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
