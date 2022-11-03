ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KCRG.com

Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened hours earlier in Belleville,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
FOX2Now

30-year-old charged with triple shooting in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Jennings man in connection with a recent triple shooting that left one man dead. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 5, in the first block of N. Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday. Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police. Police said there was a verbal...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Troopers allege suspect led traffic & foot pursuits, threw gun as he ran

A 21-year-old Davenport man faces charges after state troopers allege he led Iowa State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit, then threw a gun as he ran away. Jhakari Davis faces a felony charge of interference with officials acts – firearm, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 miles over the speed limit, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
FOX2now.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning

One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
BELLEVILLE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Arrest warrant in Nov. 1 Rock Island reckless homicide

On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police allege driver, slumped over wheel, had cocaine in SUV

A 32-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail after police allege they found packages of cocaine in his car, where he was slumped over the wheel. Travis Rush faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say. About...
DAVENPORT, IA
advantagenews.com

Maryville man sought on murder charge

Illinois State Police say they can't find a St. Clair County murder suspect and are asking for the public's help. Troopers say 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you know where he might be, don’t approach him. Call police instead. Rickman’s accused...
MARYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
MARYVILLE, IL

