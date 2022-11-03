ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

foxla.com

San Bernardino Police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into the air in bar parking lot

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - An off-duty San Bernardino Police Officer was arrested this week on charges of firing his service weapon in the parking lot of a local bar. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to Dogwood Tavern in Blue Jay just before 2 a.m. Sunday to reports of gunshots. According to witnesses, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, an off-duty officer with the San Bernardino Police Department, and several friends drinking at the bar. When he left the bar, according to deputies, Rodarte pulled out his service weapon and fired several shots into the sky at least twice. He and his friends then fled the bar in multiple vehicles, according to SBSD.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death at North Hills motel

LOS ANGELES - Police sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a North Hills motel Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting happened Sunday around 9:40 p.m. at the motel located in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 injured in shooting involving off-duty LASD deputy in Sylmar

LOS ANGELES - Two people were injured in a shooting involving an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Sylmar, police said Monday. The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Hubbard Street, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013

Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Fontana Herald News

Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

foxla.com

Elderly man hit and killed in Banning hit-and-run crash

BANNING, Calif. - A 74-year-old man was killed in Banning Sunday night after a hit-and-run collision and police are searching for the driver who hit him. Banning Police were called to the intersection of West Wilson and Sims streets around 7:12 p.m. Sunday, when they found the elderly man, identified as resident of Banning, dead on the street.
BANNING, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead, 3 wounded after domestic dispute in Montebello

One person was killed, three others injured in a stabbing incident that officials reported as a family domestic dispute Sunday night in Montebello. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North 5th Street just before 6 p.m., according to Michael Chee, Public Information Officer for the City of Montebello.
MONTEBELLO, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night

A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
HIGHLAND, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana man is arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife

A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and holding her against her will, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 3, Deputy Stone from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer and knife during a domestic violence incident on Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
IRVINE, CA

