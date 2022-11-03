Read full article on original website
San Bernardino Police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into the air in bar parking lot
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - An off-duty San Bernardino Police Officer was arrested this week on charges of firing his service weapon in the parking lot of a local bar. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to Dogwood Tavern in Blue Jay just before 2 a.m. Sunday to reports of gunshots. According to witnesses, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, an off-duty officer with the San Bernardino Police Department, and several friends drinking at the bar. When he left the bar, according to deputies, Rodarte pulled out his service weapon and fired several shots into the sky at least twice. He and his friends then fled the bar in multiple vehicles, according to SBSD.
VIDEO: Police K9 jumps through car window to subdue pursuit suspect
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Police in Garden Grove used a police K9 to get a reluctant pursuit suspect out of the car he was driving Monday morning, and the interaction was caught on video. Garden Grove police were called to the 11000 block of Magnolia Street just after 7 a.m....
Multiple Shots Fired in Front of West Covina Home, at Least 1 Injured
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple shots rang out in front of a West Covina home Sunday evening, Nov. 6, injuring at least one person who was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear exactly how many victims were present during the 7:00 p.m....
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
Man shot to death at North Hills motel
LOS ANGELES - Police sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a North Hills motel Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting happened Sunday around 9:40 p.m. at the motel located in...
2 injured in shooting involving off-duty LASD deputy in Sylmar
LOS ANGELES - Two people were injured in a shooting involving an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Sylmar, police said Monday. The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Hubbard Street, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013
Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding...
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
4 stabbed at home in Montebello after apparent family argument: Investigators
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Four people were stabbed at a home in Montebello Sunday night after an attack investigators say stemmed from a family argument. The suspected attacker is in custody. Police were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday. Investigators confirmed to FOX 11's Ed...
LA City College briefly locked down after stabbing near campus, classes canceled
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City College was briefly under a shelter in place order Monday after a man was stabbed to death near the East Hollywood campus. The suspect is still on the loose, according to officials. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in...
Elderly man hit and killed in Banning hit-and-run crash
BANNING, Calif. - A 74-year-old man was killed in Banning Sunday night after a hit-and-run collision and police are searching for the driver who hit him. Banning Police were called to the intersection of West Wilson and Sims streets around 7:12 p.m. Sunday, when they found the elderly man, identified as resident of Banning, dead on the street.
1 dead, 3 wounded after domestic dispute in Montebello
One person was killed, three others injured in a stabbing incident that officials reported as a family domestic dispute Sunday night in Montebello. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North 5th Street just before 6 p.m., according to Michael Chee, Public Information Officer for the City of Montebello.
Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night
A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
Fontana man is arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and holding her against her will, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 3, Deputy Stone from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer and knife during a domestic violence incident on Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
Woman Killed in T-Bone crash on Amargosa Road ID’d as 43-year-old Victorville Resident
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The occupant of a black Toyota Corolla killed Friday morning in a crash on Amargosa Road was identified as 43-year-old Victorville resident Rosalinda Urduno. The collision was reported at 5:04 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black...
