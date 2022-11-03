ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (10/28/22–11/3/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy earns Outstanding Investigator Award

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating one of its own who was recently recognized as an outstanding investigator. The sheriff’s office announced on Monday, Nov. 7 that Detective Ryan Wyskochil, who serves as a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer, was honored by the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Agency with an Outstanding Investigator Award for 2022.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/2/22–11/3/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K2 Radio

More Details Released About Deadly Halloween Shootout in Cheyenne

The subject of Halloween night's deadly deputy-involved shooting in east Cheyenne was being sought on multiple felony warrants, Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says. Glick in a news release Friday identified the deceased suspect as 55-year-old Cheyenne resident James Albert Templeton, Jr. Glick says deputies had been "actively seeking information...
CHEYENNE, WY
Douglas Budget

Update on Early Voting in Laramie County

With just one day remaining for early voting, 28 percent of Laramie County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. As of Friday, Nov. 4, 9226 voters had cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Government Complex, while nearly 4000 voters (82 percent) have returned their absentee ballots.
capcity.news

Cheyenne police warn of Facebook scam affecting its comment section

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public about a Facebook scam in which links are posted to purchase CPD clothing. These links are being shared in the comment sections of CPD posts, and followers are even tagged for the shirt orders. The department is asking...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/4/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was a great sports weekend for the Collins Clan. We made a drive to Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Cornhuskers’ football team vs. Illinois. I have family in Illinois, so the bad-mouthing was as bad as the Huskers got thumped. Ninety thousand dedicated fans made the stadium experience amazing, but the best part may have been the marching band. My son, Jac, was able to find tickets that night to the volleyball game. The number-one-rated Lady Huskers’ volleyball team was amazing in their sweep over Maryland. I love volleyball, and the athleticism of the players was stunning.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Multiple wrecks hold up traffic along I-25

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along Interstate 25, causing severe traffic delays. All southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 3 are blocked as first responders tend to the scene. Motorists should be prepared to stop.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (11/4/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne East 55, Natrona 36. Sheridan 63,...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Warn of Ongoing Phone Scam

The Cheyenne Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Thursday about an ongoing phone scam aimed at utility customers in the area. Police say callers are posing as Black Hills Energy and City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities employees and requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment, or risk having their utilities shut off.
CHEYENNE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red

CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
WYOMING STATE

