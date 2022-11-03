Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (10/28/22–11/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy earns Outstanding Investigator Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating one of its own who was recently recognized as an outstanding investigator. The sheriff’s office announced on Monday, Nov. 7 that Detective Ryan Wyskochil, who serves as a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer, was honored by the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Agency with an Outstanding Investigator Award for 2022.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/2/22–11/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Wyoming, Colorado Law Enforcement to have zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving during Border War
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement in both Wyoming and Colorado will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the 114th Border War. The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
wyo4news.com
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
oilcity.news
Suspect killed in Halloween shootout identified, had multiple felony warrants
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says it had been seeking the suspect killed in a standoff with deputies on Monday for several months. Officers had been attempting to serve a warrant at the residence on the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road around 7:57 p.m. Halloween night when the shooting occurred.
More Details Released About Deadly Halloween Shootout in Cheyenne
The subject of Halloween night's deadly deputy-involved shooting in east Cheyenne was being sought on multiple felony warrants, Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says. Glick in a news release Friday identified the deceased suspect as 55-year-old Cheyenne resident James Albert Templeton, Jr. Glick says deputies had been "actively seeking information...
Douglas Budget
Update on Early Voting in Laramie County
With just one day remaining for early voting, 28 percent of Laramie County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. As of Friday, Nov. 4, 9226 voters had cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Government Complex, while nearly 4000 voters (82 percent) have returned their absentee ballots.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department announces graduation of 2022 Citizen’s Police Academy class
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is happy to announce that the 2022 Fall Citizen’s Police Academy class has graduated. CPD leadership attended the graduation ceremony with family and friends to thank each participant for dedicating the past five weeks to gaining a better understanding of how CPD officers work to protect the community.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police warn of Facebook scam affecting its comment section
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public about a Facebook scam in which links are posted to purchase CPD clothing. These links are being shared in the comment sections of CPD posts, and followers are even tagged for the shirt orders. The department is asking...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-90 in Wyoming on Monday morning; gusts up to 70 mph possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 are seeing some wind closures on Monday morning with gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Extreme blowover risk advisories are in effect, and I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to Wheatland....
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout
Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
Cheyenne Police Still Working to Reel In Men Caught ‘Fishing’ at Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department continues to ask for the public's help in identifying two men who were caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday,...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/4/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was a great sports weekend for the Collins Clan. We made a drive to Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Cornhuskers’ football team vs. Illinois. I have family in Illinois, so the bad-mouthing was as bad as the Huskers got thumped. Ninety thousand dedicated fans made the stadium experience amazing, but the best part may have been the marching band. My son, Jac, was able to find tickets that night to the volleyball game. The number-one-rated Lady Huskers’ volleyball team was amazing in their sweep over Maryland. I love volleyball, and the athleticism of the players was stunning.
capcity.news
Multiple wrecks hold up traffic along I-25
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along Interstate 25, causing severe traffic delays. All southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 3 are blocked as first responders tend to the scene. Motorists should be prepared to stop.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (11/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne East 55, Natrona 36. Sheridan 63,...
Cheyenne Police Warn of Ongoing Phone Scam
The Cheyenne Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Thursday about an ongoing phone scam aimed at utility customers in the area. Police say callers are posing as Black Hills Energy and City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities employees and requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment, or risk having their utilities shut off.
buffalobulletin.com
Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red
CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
Comments / 0