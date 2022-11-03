Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Bay News 9
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
Bay News 9
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena Poll: DeSantis grows to double-digit lead, Rubio widens gap
It’s nearly Election Day, and the frontrunners in Florida’s biggest political horse races are maintaining — or expanding — their leads. An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll snapshots opinions and preferences of 659 likely voters from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, 2022 with a 4.4% margin of error.
Bay News 9
State leaders investing in mental health by hosting town hall
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. — Unfortunately, North Carolina has a higher than average percentage of adults who are facing depression and anxiety. Because of that, state leaders are making their way around North Carolina to discuss mental-health issues and to hear what real people are going through. What You Need...
Bay News 9
State boards of medicine vote to prohibit gender dysphoria treatments for minors
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Officials at the Florida Department of Health said the state boards of medicine and osteopathic medicine voted Friday to prohibit sex reassignment surgeries and any surgical procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics, as well as puberty blocking, hormone, and hormone antagonist therapies for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors.
Bay News 9
DeWine puts $9.9M toward first responders' mental health
OHIO — Governor Mike DeWine announced a $9.9 million investment into 62 first-responder agencies across Ohio on Wednesday. The money will go toward addressing wellness and staffing issues. Amy Bock, a certified first responder counselor, said the investment into the mental health of first responders is very important. “It...
Bay News 9
Time change can take a toll on our health, sleep doctor says
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's that time of year when we set our clocks back an hour as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. While collecting an extra hour of sleep isn't usually as protested as the "spring ahead" in the springtime, this weekend's time change often spurs outcry over the loss of sunshine in the evening.
Bay News 9
Central Florida felt a bit cooler in October
Over the past few years, October in Orlando has been much warmer than average. In fact, until this October, the past four Octobers have been one of the top 10 warmest on record in the City Beautiful. That stretch of abnormally warm Octobers came to an end this year. Temperatures...
Bay News 9
Florida workforce searches for housing at affordable rates
As people continue to struggle to find an affordable place to live in the Tampa Bay area, one company in Manatee County is working hard to provide quality workforce housing at low costs. What You Need To Know. Housing is becoming more unaffordable in Tampa Bay. A local company is...
Bay News 9
Poll: DeSantis grows to double-digit lead, Largo land deal up to voters and Bay area trade schools seeing more students
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Friday will be a beautiful day with lower humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies with winds out of the east to northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Lows on Friday night will fall to...
Bay News 9
Menifee is California's first solar- and battery-powered microgrid home community
MENIFEE, Calif. — With their taupe exteriors and xeriscaping, the model homes on Hopscotch Drive look like thousands of others in the Inland Empire. But get up close, and visitors will see they aren’t mere living quarters. They’re a template for resilient living in a future that’s increasingly defined by climate change.
Bay News 9
Theme parks prepare to unwrap holiday events
It’s time to shift into holiday mode — at least at the theme parks, anyway. With Halloween in the rearview mirror, the parks are now getting ready for their holiday events, and some already have the decorations up. In this week’s episode we break down the different holiday offering this season. Plus, a few news items to share. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Comments / 0