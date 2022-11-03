ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 7

Biggles
4d ago

pity. I'm no MD but it doesn't take one to see these 3 suffer from stage 4 lackabrainiatitis.

Reply
6
Related
cw34.com

U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies looking for 2 men involved in shooting at Shores Bar & Grill

Deputies are looking for two men they say were involved in an early Saturday morning shooting at Shores Bar & Grill in Fort Myers Shores. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were caught on video leaving Shores Bar & Grill, located at 12156 Palm Beach Blvd., on motorcycles. LCSO did not mention the identity or condition of any victim.
FORT MYERS SHORES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on Alligator Alley

A motorcyclist died after a Sunday night crash against the guardrail on I-75 in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling west on Alligator Alley, approaching Mile Marker 93 at high speed around 6:40 p.m. The man exited the travel lane and struck the guardrail on the north shoulder, throwing him from the motorcycle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police are investigating a shooting

The Fort Myers Police Department said they are investigating a shooting in the city. Details on how many people injured have not been released. The incident happened in the 3900 block of Lora Street. The call for the incident came in at around 1:30 p.m. The area is west of...
FORT MYERS, FL
flkeysnews.com

One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash

A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Florida woman bites deputy during traffic stop, draws blood

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies say she resisted arrest and bit a deputy, drawing blood. The Collier County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Julia Eden Franklin, from Cape Coral, was pulled over by deputies after she was caught going 71 mph in a 50 mph zone on Thursday morning. She was driving so fast that she slammed her breaks when she passed the deputy's patrol car.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police say possible swatting call at Mariner High School

Authorities have given the all-clear after a possible swatting call led to police activity at Mariner High School on Thursday afternoon. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, but now students will be dismissed from school as normal. Mariner Middle was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. The...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches

Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One killed in stabbing in Lehigh Acres

Deputies are investigating a stabbing homicide in Lehigh Acres. One victim was found dead in the 1500 block of Sunniland Boulevard on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Many deputies are there and crime scene tape is up. The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated event....
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How one North Fort Myers community is fighting back against looters

Post-storm looting is worse than ever in Lee County, but law enforcement, and the community, are fighting back. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer uncovers the numbers behind the looting problem and how one neighborhood is coming together for protection. Whether grabbing through debris on the sidewalk or entering a...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy