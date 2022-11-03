Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
In Illinois, Biden makes Social Security, Medicare part of closing midterm pitch
President Joe Biden kicked off the final weekend before the midterm elections draw to a close in Illinois, where he sought to contrast his plans to lower costs and bolster Social Security and Medicare to those of Republicans attempting to retake Congress. “Social Security and Medicare are more than government...
New polls show race for Congress between Dems, GOP virtually tied
A pair of polls released Sunday — the final weekend day before the 2022 midterm elections draw to a close — appear to show just how close the battle for Congress will shake out. What You Need To Know. A new NBC News poll released Sunday shows that...
'Get out the vote, now!': Biden stumps for Hochul in N.Y. as midterms draw to a close
On the final weekend day before Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden traveled not to a battleground state, but to the Democratic stronghold of New York to stump for incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is attempting to stave off a tough Republican challenger. What You Need To Know. On Sunday night,...
Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
With Calif. congressman, Biden trumpets critical microchip investments
President Joe Biden was in California Friday to highlight investments from the bipartisan semiconductor chip bill he signed earlier this year to help bolster the domestic supply chain, also noting his work to aid veterans and throwing support behind Democrat Mike Levin, who is running for reelection in a tight district race.
Supreme Court Justice Barrett rejects challenge to Biden student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday rejected a challenge to President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan, her second time doing so in recent weeks. Barrett did not give a reason for denying the emergency application brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a conservative legal group. Barrett similarly rejected an appeal brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group last month.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024?
It's been no secret that former president Donald Trump has been considering a run in 2024. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tim Ryan Bragged About ‘Kicking J.D.’s Ass,’ but Can He Beat Him Tuesday?
MEDINA, Ohio—Flanked by a “Don’t Tread On My Uterus” flag to his right and longtime GOP adviser Steve Schmidt to his left, Tim Ryan stepped out from under the gazebo in a town square to fire the crowd with a promise to “shock the world” on Election Day.Ohio wouldn’t vote like Ohio, Ryan argued, because Buckeye State voters just want to elect a pragmatic centrist.Despite almost every major headwind going against Democrats this midterm cycle, the Ohio congressman said his campaign would do more than just “put a dent in Medina,” a county where former President Donald Trump won by...
Trump rally today: DeSantis camp angry over snub as Trump mocks Pelosi after husband violently attacked
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. During a rally on Sunday in...
