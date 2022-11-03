ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
With Calif. congressman, Biden trumpets critical microchip investments

President Joe Biden was in California Friday to highlight investments from the bipartisan semiconductor chip bill he signed earlier this year to help bolster the domestic supply chain, also noting his work to aid veterans and throwing support behind Democrat Mike Levin, who is running for reelection in a tight district race.
Supreme Court Justice Barrett rejects challenge to Biden student debt relief

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday rejected a challenge to President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan, her second time doing so in recent weeks. Barrett did not give a reason for denying the emergency application brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a conservative legal group. Barrett similarly rejected an appeal brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group last month.
Tim Ryan Bragged About ‘Kicking J.D.’s Ass,’ but Can He Beat Him Tuesday?

MEDINA, Ohio—Flanked by a “Don’t Tread On My Uterus” flag to his right and longtime GOP adviser Steve Schmidt to his left, Tim Ryan stepped out from under the gazebo in a town square to fire the crowd with a promise to “shock the world” on Election Day.Ohio wouldn’t vote like Ohio, Ryan argued, because Buckeye State voters just want to elect a pragmatic centrist.Despite almost every major headwind going against Democrats this midterm cycle, the Ohio congressman said his campaign would do more than just “put a dent in Medina,” a county where former President Donald Trump won by...
