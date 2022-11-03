Read full article on original website
282 Oakmont Avenue, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Another brand new modern farmhouse-style home in ultra-desirable Osage National! Floor plan great for those who can't do steps and want one level living on the main level including 4 bedrooms on main floor. Spacious open floor plan w/master suite plus 3 beds and a shared bath on main level PLUS bonus room over garage (w/ mini split too) that can be 5th bedroom suite or can be workout room/game room/media room or whatever you choose! Home will have high end finishes/features that one has come to expect from this builder/developer: quartz counters, tiled shower in master, high end appliances & lighting fixtures, LVP flooring, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & craftsman style touches. This layout lives BIG, it's extremely popular amongst buyers! Come live the resort lifestyle in this gorgeous brand new home! (Annual tax amount and HOA dues are estimated FYI). Upon accepted contract, builder will give $6000 credit towards Buyers Closing Costs, or pay down Buyer loan by $6000.
1713 Via Appia Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Luxury at it's finest!This home sits on an ideal lot w/an amazing lake view & yet cove protected. Gentle lot w/oversized 3 car garage.Upon entry you will be impressed by the soaring ceilings w/extensive use of crown molding.The spacious great rm w/stone fireplace leads to the updated gourmet kitchen w/spacious island & top of the line appliances & large dining area. Hours will be spent in the screened in porch that overlooks the lake.Retreat to your master suite w/spa like bathrm w/heated floors.The lower level offers high ceilings w/a second fireplace & full bar for entertaining,2nd en-suite,2nd laundry w/full concrete area for future safe,2 more bedrms w/access to jack n jill bathrm.This homes offers extensive upgrades & you will love all the tile work in the bathrms.Numerous custom features,including central vac, alarm system w/cameras,gentle lakefront & a golf cart path to your oversized 2 well dock w/PWC slips & swim platform.Room for a pool. Porto Cima and Four Seasons amenities.
225 Greenleaf Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
If you are searching for a FLAT LOT with a remodeled home that is NOT in the flood zone, STOP! Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a very gentle lot with two wonderful decks & a GREAT spot to watch the fireworks at Margaritaville! You will love the amount of storage that comes with the two car carport/garage & workshop. The dock has a 12 x 30 slip for you to bring your lift for your boat! The owners bought the house, remodeled it but have had a change of plans so they are ready for you to come in and enjoy the hard work that they have poured in to this lake home. Just to name some of the new features: new roof, HVAC, staircase, exterior paint (GO CHIEFS) (GO HUSKERS), flooring, bathrooms, interior paint & so much more. Location is EVERYTHING - By land close to 5 hwy, Woods, Godfather's Express, Captain Ron's, Papa Chubby's, and so much more. By water - Captain Rons, Papa Chubby's, Margaritaville, Paradise, Bear Bottoms. Community boat ramp is within 1/2 mile.
New Theme Park Planned For This Midwest Lake Resort Destination — Here’s Where It Would Be Located
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks already has a lot to offer, but two St. Louis-based companies have announced plans to make the area even more appealing. Introduced by SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, and submitted to Osage Beach, Missouri, last week, the plan calls for developing a $300 million family “resort and entertainment district” called Oasis at Lakeport. The development will feature hotels and restaurants along with amusement rides and attractions.
Shotgun Wedding Hitches Key West To Lake of the Ozarks
Open until November 17 when the winner will be selected and celebrated at Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach, Mo., a Lake of the Ozarks Shootout raffle for two sporting clay shotguns has taken a great turn. From now until the winning ticket is drawn, all money raised through raffle-ticket sales will go to one of the charities—the Fort Myers Beach #WeAreFMB Resilient recovery fund—supported by the upcoming Speed On The Water “Racing To Rebuild” 2022 Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing.
Camdenton Mayor Says Several Projects Are On Tap For Camdenton into 2023
The City of Camdenton has published its Quarterly Newsletter, featuring a statement from Mayor John McNabb. Among the topics Hizzoner addresses is the recently completed “Welcome Wall” project on the square. Saying the city has received many compliments and says he’s proud of how it looks adding “it...
Ernest Ray Beachy (March 9, 1941 - November 4, 2022)
Ernest Ray Beachy, 81, of Climax Springs, Missouri passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral of Camdenton, Missouri.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
Lake Ozark City Administrator Resigns
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — At the end of an executive session held earlier this week, the City of Lake Ozark announced that it had accepted the resignation of City Administrator David Mitchem. Mitchem had presented the Board of Aldermen with his letter of resignation on October 12 with the...
Motorcyclist Hits Deer On Hwy D, Hospitalized With Injuries
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Kaiser man was injured Sunday night when his motorcycle struck a deer on Route D. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Christopher Atkisson, 45, was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja when the motorcycle struck a deer at around 9:40 p.m. The collision ejected Atkisson from the motorcycle, which received extensive damage.
Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-story Columbia apartment caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off the street for a few hours. This is a developing story, The post Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array
MidwayUSA, a large outdoor gear and hunting goods retailer, announced its new 300,000 square foot headquarters in Columbia, Missouri is topped with a 1.61 MW solar array. The retailer is expected to save up to $4.5 million on energy costs over the next 20 years and about $157,327 in estimated savings in the first year of operations.
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
Wooldridge wildfire victims sleep in tent until they find permanent housing
WOOLDRIDGE — Homeless people continued their struggle for survival Friday after last month’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. The fire destroyed nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge and burned nearly 4,000 acres of land including the home of Kara Harvey and Shawn Knight. Harvey said, “We...
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
Mary A. Simmons (January 20, 1933 - November 5, 2022)
Mary A. Simmons, 89, of Camdenton Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Arrangements are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
James Willis Williams (September 26, 1936 - November 5, 2022)
James Willis Williams, 86, of Camdenton Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Arrangements are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
