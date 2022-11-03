If you are searching for a FLAT LOT with a remodeled home that is NOT in the flood zone, STOP! Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a very gentle lot with two wonderful decks & a GREAT spot to watch the fireworks at Margaritaville! You will love the amount of storage that comes with the two car carport/garage & workshop. The dock has a 12 x 30 slip for you to bring your lift for your boat! The owners bought the house, remodeled it but have had a change of plans so they are ready for you to come in and enjoy the hard work that they have poured in to this lake home. Just to name some of the new features: new roof, HVAC, staircase, exterior paint (GO CHIEFS) (GO HUSKERS), flooring, bathrooms, interior paint & so much more. Location is EVERYTHING - By land close to 5 hwy, Woods, Godfather's Express, Captain Ron's, Papa Chubby's, and so much more. By water - Captain Rons, Papa Chubby's, Margaritaville, Paradise, Bear Bottoms. Community boat ramp is within 1/2 mile.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO