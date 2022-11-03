Read full article on original website
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
Matt LaFleur Reveals If Packers Are Considering Quarterback Change
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers played so poorly on Sunday - on way to their fifth straight loss - that backup Jordan Love was trending on social media. But while Rodgers, who threw three interceptions, and the rest of the Packers offense struggled mightily, the team is not considering a quarterback change at this time.
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars
Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Cooper Kupp has interesting comments after Rams’ loss
The Los Angeles Rams have been struggling with the dreaded Super Bowl hangover this year, and one of their best players made some interesting comments about the poor play after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with...
Following collapse vs Jaguars Damian Lillard says he wouldn't blame Raiders stars if they left
Losing 24-0 to the Saints last week seemed like a low point for the Raiders. And it probably was. But they didn’t exactly bounce back this week. What the did was go out and have another massive collapse in Jacksonville. It seemed like they might be turning things around...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report
The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer
Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
Kirk Cousins’ fiery response to Commanders fans chanting ‘You like that!’
The Minnesota Vikings had to come from behind to defeat the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday, winning 20-17. They trailed 17-7 early in the fourth quarter and Kirk Cousins has struggled for much of the game. Late in the first half with the Vikings driving, Cousins threw an interception. That left the Commanders fans […] The post Kirk Cousins’ fiery response to Commanders fans chanting ‘You like that!’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Fans React To The Tom Brady, 49ers Speculation
Tom Brady will look to snap one of the worst team stretches of his career when the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. While Brady is focused on halting a three-game losing streak and taking back the NFC South, others are thinking ahead to the 45-year-old quarterback's next move.
49ers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The San Francisco 49ers are adding a wide receiver to their practice squad. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are set to sign Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe worked out for the 49ers last week and they must've liked what they saw. Sharpe, who played 15 games for the Atlanta...
Packers Reportedly Made Blockbuster 1st Round Pick Trade Offer
It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers really tried to make a trade before last Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline. They were looking for wide receiver help but struck out on Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy, Brandin Cooks, and D.J. Moore. They especially went hard after Moore. According to Jay Glazer...
Andrew Luck Has Quietly Returned to His Childhood Passion 4 Years After Retiring From the NFL
Andrew Luck's return to Stanford University has been confirmed by the director of football. So what exactly is the former quarterback doing? The post Andrew Luck Has Quietly Returned to His Childhood Passion 4 Years After Retiring From the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Ohio State football’s QB CJ Stroud absolutely roasted on Twitter for stinker vs. Northwestern
CJ Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate and star quarterback for Ohio State football, did not have a good day at the office for the Buckeyes in their ugly win over Northwestern. Forced to deal with swirling winds, Stroud did not look the part of a potential top-five NFL Draft pick, as he completed just 10 passes for 76 total yards while averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt.
Jim Harbaugh compares Michigan football’s Blake Corum to NFL Pro Bowler
Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh recently dropped notable praise on running back Blake Corum. The Wolverines are in the midst of a tremendous 2022 campaign and Corum has played a pivotal role in their success. Harbaugh did not hold back when discussing the young running back, per mlive.com. “He’s...
