3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 11 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s shakiest victory of the season, coupled with a major victory for defending national champion Georgia, created some separation at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Georgia received all but one of the possible No. 1 votes to retain the...
How Ronnie Hickman, Tommy Eichenberg and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles doesn’t want Ohio State football’s defense to be classified as a “bend-or-break” unit, but that description feels appropriate for Saturday’s win over Northwestern. The Buckeyes failed to force a turnover for the first time since a Week 2...
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh says Michigan 'locking in' with two games to go before Ohio State showdown
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is "locking in" after beating Rutgers, knowing how important each week is ahead of the Ohio State game. "Eighteen days from now takes us to the Ohio State game. So every single day, everything we do as coaches and players: locking in," he said Monday.
Justice Sueing, Brice Sensabaugh lead Ohio State basketball past Robert Morris 91-53
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener on Monday night. Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
What is Ohio State football’s preposterous point spread over Indiana? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football once again is favored to roll past another Big Ten Conference opponent. Caesar’s Sportsbook opened the Buckeyes as a 38.5-point favorite for Saturday’s noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium. If the spread stays above 35.5 points, it will be the largest between these two teams since at least 1995. That is as far back as spreads are tracked in the Odds Shark database.
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 21-7 win over Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. -- C.J. Stroud had a lot of firsts in Ohio State football’s 21-7 win over Northwestern, and it led to a weird mixture of stats. His statline was 10 of 26 passing for 76 yards while adding 79 yards rushing on six carries. That’s a career-low in completions and yards while being the first time he’s failed to throw a touchdown pass.
Justin Fields runs for most yards by a quarterback in a regular season game: Ohio State NFL roundup
Justin Fields continues to play some of the best football of his young NFL career. It hasn’t shown up in the standings, however, as his Bears came up short vs. the Dolphins, 35-32. But Fields was sensational once again, setting a record for rushing yards by a quarterback in...
Kurelic: What I heard, saw Friday night; McDonald, Wilson and Downs
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Hamilton (Ohio) Ross at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods Division...
Ohio State football undone by the wind, flailing while tied with Northwestern at the half: Doug Lesmerises
EVANSTON, Ill. -- First-half thoughts as Ohio State, stunningly, is tied with Northwestern 7-7 at halftime:. * Wind blew a hole in Ohio State’s invincibility Saturday afternoon, as a gusting breeze destroyed the Buckeyes’ offensive plans and brought every worry about the OSU run game to light during the first 30 minutes of Ohio State’s road trip to Northwestern.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Overrated? Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern draws strong social media reaction
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), ranked second in the College Football playoff, had a much-tougher-than-expected challenge from the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) before eventually closing out the game in the fourth quarter and winning 21-7. While the weather was certainly a factor, there were no excuses for the Buckeyes failing to...
ESPN Computer Changes Its National Championship Pick
Week 10 of the 2022 college football season was a crazy one. It was so wild, in fact, that ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has changed its pick for the College Football Playoff national title game. ESPN's computer model previously liked Ohio State to win it all, but...
Against Northwestern, Ohio State fails the Michigan test: Doug Lesmerises
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Saturday was the kind of day that makes all those cliches about Big Ten football in November relevant. What if there’s a blizzard? (Most Big Ten football games aren’t played in a blizzard.)
ocolly.com
Column: In a pivotal game, OSU was a defeated team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – By the time Devin Neal’s 42-yard rush took the game into the fourth quarter, the faces on the Cowboy bench were deflated. Fifteen game minutes later, those solemn faces jogged through the jeers and traffic of another field storming and goalpost demolition. Neal, Kansas’ lead...
