landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist

After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s preposterous point spread over Indiana? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football once again is favored to roll past another Big Ten Conference opponent. Caesar’s Sportsbook opened the Buckeyes as a 38.5-point favorite for Saturday’s noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium. If the spread stays above 35.5 points, it will be the largest between these two teams since at least 1995. That is as far back as spreads are tracked in the Odds Shark database.
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
The Spun

Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State

Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football undone by the wind, flailing while tied with Northwestern at the half: Doug Lesmerises

EVANSTON, Ill. -- First-half thoughts as Ohio State, stunningly, is tied with Northwestern 7-7 at halftime:. * Wind blew a hole in Ohio State’s invincibility Saturday afternoon, as a gusting breeze destroyed the Buckeyes’ offensive plans and brought every worry about the OSU run game to light during the first 30 minutes of Ohio State’s road trip to Northwestern.
The Spun

ESPN Computer Changes Its National Championship Pick

Week 10 of the 2022 college football season was a crazy one. It was so wild, in fact, that ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has changed its pick for the College Football Playoff national title game. ESPN's computer model previously liked Ohio State to win it all, but...
ocolly.com

Column: In a pivotal game, OSU was a defeated team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – By the time Devin Neal’s 42-yard rush took the game into the fourth quarter, the faces on the Cowboy bench were deflated. Fifteen game minutes later, those solemn faces jogged through the jeers and traffic of another field storming and goalpost demolition. Neal, Kansas’ lead...
