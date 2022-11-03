ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Modern Times

Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for Tots

With Pumpkin spice something’s adorning menus everywhere, the mesmerizing array of fall colors gliding towards earth, warm jackets and heaters — holiday season is here!. Receiving gifts always feels great—a better holiday feeling, giving back. This year Rob’s speed shop host the second annual Toys for Tots car show. Event date is, November 12 2022 starting at 9am with trophies being presented at 2pm. Located at 135 Lowe’s boulevard, Lexington. Entry fee is $20 or any new un-wrapped gift, all proceeds are donated to Davidson County Toys for Tots.
LEXINGTON, NC
cbs17

Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

Woman accused of assaulting two Greensboro students speaks out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School in Greensboro is telling her side of the story. Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her on Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Meet Scrappy, the Greensboro Fire Department’s official fire cat

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whoever said a fire station’s pet had to be a dog? On Saturday, the Greensboro Fire Department shared a little appreciation for a 15-year veteran of the department: Scrappy T. Cat. “While most fire departments have dogs, our Station 19 crew adopted Scrappy almost 15 years ago,” the fire department said. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Car crashes into home on Peach Orchard Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car hit a home in Greensboro earlier this afternoon. The crash happened on Peach Orchard Drive. The driver suffered minor injuries. Greensboro Fire Department helped the driver as they were briefly stuck after the crash. They have been treated at the hospital.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy