Council Bluffs, IA

Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood

Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
Fawn Taylor named CEO of Omaha Children's Museum

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Children's Museum Monday announced Fawn Taylor will become the organization's Chief Executive Officer, starting Wednesday, November 9th. “It is with joy and gratitude that I am joining the OCM team. What attracted me to the Omaha Children’s Museum are the wonderful times I spent there on a professional and personal basis throughout the years," said Taylor in a news release.
Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December

A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County

(Thurman) State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available. Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with...
Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
Iowa Republicans and Democrats meet with voters for final push

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — There's a lot at stake across the river. Iowa Republicans Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley spent part of their final night campaigning in Council Bluffs. Meanwhile, Democratic challengers Deidre DeJear and Mike Franken made their pitch to voters in Des Moines. Both Republicans are incumbents;...
Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
Omaha woman killed in Nemaha County crash

Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide. Two Omaha teenagers are looking at spending time in jail after being charged with first-degree murder. Douglas County burn ban lifted. Updated: 11 hours ago. Thanks to today's rain, Douglas County and Pottawattamie County have both lifted their...
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
