WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
KETV.com
Early voting creates long lines at Douglas County Election Commission
OMAHA, Neb. — Lines stretched out the door Monday at the Douglas County Election Commission office as voters took advantage of the final day to vote early in the November election. Polls in Nebraska open Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. CT, 7:00 a.m. MT. Iowa voters have from 7:00 a.m....
Sioux City Journal
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
KETV.com
Fawn Taylor named CEO of Omaha Children's Museum
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Children's Museum Monday announced Fawn Taylor will become the organization's Chief Executive Officer, starting Wednesday, November 9th. “It is with joy and gratitude that I am joining the OCM team. What attracted me to the Omaha Children’s Museum are the wonderful times I spent there on a professional and personal basis throughout the years," said Taylor in a news release.
KETV.com
Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December
A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County
(Thurman) State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available. Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with...
KETV.com
Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
KETV.com
Iowa Republicans and Democrats meet with voters for final push
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — There's a lot at stake across the river. Iowa Republicans Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley spent part of their final night campaigning in Council Bluffs. Meanwhile, Democratic challengers Deidre DeJear and Mike Franken made their pitch to voters in Des Moines. Both Republicans are incumbents;...
WOWT
Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
Victim of Sunday morning homicide identified by Omaha Police
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning at 49th and Miami Street.
WOWT
Omaha woman killed in Nemaha County crash
Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide. Two Omaha teenagers are looking at spending time in jail after being charged with first-degree murder. Douglas County burn ban lifted. Updated: 11 hours ago. Thanks to today's rain, Douglas County and Pottawattamie County have both lifted their...
WOWT
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
UPDATE: Bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway back open
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway is back open after an incident on the bridge.
Glenwood police arrest Montgomery County man for Fraudulent Practice
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports six arrests. Among the arrests is that of 83-year-old John Skalberg, of Red Oak. Skalberg was arrested Friday for Fraudulent Practice 1st Offense. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. In other activity:. 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, of Spencer was arrested last Monday for...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man hurt in shooting Saturday on N. 48th Ave. and Cuming St.
Omaha police identified the man hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning. Police were called to N. 47th Avenue and Cuming Street at 12:38 a.m. but could not find a victim. Less than two hours later, officers were called to 28th Avenue to investigate a shooting. Officers say they found...
kmaland.com
Joe Hernandez, 69, Council Bluffs, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas Co. man hasn’t missed working an election in 62 years at the polls
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - George Reed was a 21-year-old meter reader at M.U.D. back in 1960 when he took a day’s vacation to earn a little extra dough working at the Douglas County elections. He liked it so much that he hasn’t missed an election since. Every election since...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
