411mania.com
Updated Card For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling his hosting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010, and an updated card for the event is online. BTW has the following lineup set for the show, which takes place on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat &...
411mania.com
WWE Officially Announces Winter Live Event Schedule, Includes 30th Anniversary of RAW
As previously reported, WWE set their live event schedule through the end of March, which includes Elimination Chamber and Wrestlemania. WWE has officially announced the schedule in a press release, with a date for the 30th Anniversary of RAW. That show will happen on January 23 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Full Results 11.05.2022: #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match & More
The first part of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on November 5, with matches having been taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero. *#1...
411mania.com
NJPW Announce Teams For Super Junior Tag League and World Tag League
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the teams for both the 2022 World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League. The World Tag League begins on November 21 and will finish on December 14. The winners will get a shot at the IWGP World Tag Team Titles, currently held by FTR, at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
411mania.com
First WarGames Match Set For WWE Survivor Series
We have some participants for the first WarGames match to take place at WWE Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, it was made official that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will be on one team against a team that includes Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. The...
411mania.com
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
411mania.com
WWE News: Campus Rush Continuing, Roman Reigns’ Title Wins, Bianca Belair Reacts to Crown Jewel Win
– WWE’s Campus Rush tour continues on Tuesday, November 8th at Boise State University before moving to The University of Arkansas the following day as the company seeks more NIL and WWE NXT candidates for recruitment. – WWE Playlist featured a compilation clip of Roman Reigns on their YouTube...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Smackdown, Other Stars Set For Taping
Roman Reigns is being advertised for this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that local ads in Indianapolis are listing Reigns for Friday’s show. The report also ntoes that Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are also set to be at the show, most likely for dark matches.
411mania.com
GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Says He Almost Bought CZW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that he almost purchased Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) years ago. He said: “It is true. I actually had a deal to buy CZW. We had a signed MOU, which is a memorandum of understanding, where we outlined the terms and it was signed by all parties. And yeah, it was basically a done deal. And then when it became time to progress, [CZW owner DJ Hyde] bailed. I guess he got cold feet or whatever. … Or somebody got in his ear, or whatever it was, and he just bailed out.“
411mania.com
New Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will go one-on-one with JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s show. The preview for the match reads:. Axiom is proving to be one of the most electric Superstars in NXT, but...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles are on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Live Event Schedule Through End of March
WWE has announced their live event schedule that will run through March of 2023. Fightful reports that an ad during Saturday’s Crown Jewel event unveiled the company’s schedule for live events up to and including the first of April, and you can see the full schedule below. The...
411mania.com
WWE News: Riddle Teams With New Day Against The Bloodline, Elias Faces Otis
– The New Day got a partner to battle The Bloodline on WWE Raw in the form of Matt Riddle. Ahead of the Usos and New Day’s match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Smackdown, the two teams went toe-to-toe on the mic. Riddle came down to the ring and asked all the participants to hit his bongos. When Jey wasn’t down for it, the segment turned into a six-man tag match with the Bloodline coming out victorious.
411mania.com
AEW News: Jeff Hardy’s Next Hearing Set For Later This Month, Zack Clayton Meets Fans
Jeff Hardy’s next hearing in his DUI case is set for later this month. PWInsider reports that the pre-trial hearing is set for November 18th in the case. Hardy was arrested back in June and charged with multiple offenses, including felony DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. He faces up to five years in prison for the DUI charge, if he were convicted. He pleaded not guilty.
411mania.com
George South Challenges Nick Gage To Match At WrestleCade
George South is looking for a clash with Nick Gage at WrestleCade later this month. WrestleCade posted a new video online in with South issues a challenge to the GCW World Champion for a hardcore match at the November 27th show. Gage has yet to respond to the challenge for...
411mania.com
More Details On Nick Aldis’ Falling Out With NWA
Nick Aldis is suspended by the NWA after he gave his notice to the company, and a report has new details on how the relationship between the two sides soured. As reported, Aldis was suspended by the company after he announced that he gave his notice and would be exiting the company when his contract expires in January. Fightful Select reports that Aldis has been taken out of a media appearance with them following the suspension.
411mania.com
Booker T Reveals His Fave Five For WWE NXT
In a post on Twitter, Booker T revealed his ‘fave five’ list of talents from the WWE NXT brand, now that he’s working as a commentator there. He wrote: “Fave 5IVE. Carmelo Hayes. JD McDonagh. Bron Breakker. Pretty Deadly/ Elton Prince & Kit Wilson. Cora Jade. Don’t forget to check out NXT This Tuesday.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Reveals The Miz’s Deception on Raw, Baron Corbin Beats Cedric Alexander
– Johnny Gargano continued to expose Miz’s story of being stalked as a lie on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Miz come out and address Gargano’s allegation that he paid Dexter Lumis to stalk him, saying he’d had lunch with a Hollywood producer who would help tell his story. Gargano came out and said that the “producer” was a private investigator with a hidden camera, then showed footage of Miz acknowledging that he paid Lumis to pretend to stalk him and stopped paying him when things started getting too real from WWE and authorities.
411mania.com
The Usos vs. The New Day Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Set for WWE SmackDown
– It will be The Usos vs. The New Day once again with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line for next week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos retained their titles against The Brawling Brutes at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. With the win, it will now be The Usos vs. The New Day for the titles on next week’s live edition of WWE SmackDown.
411mania.com
WWE News: Cold Open for Crown Jewel With Titus O’Neil, SmackDown Video Highlights
– WWE released the opening video for today’s Crown Jewel event featuring Global Ambassador Titus O’Nel:. – WWE released the following video highlights for yesterday’s SmackDown and NXT Level Up:
