Read full article on original website
Related
bpr.org
Mountain Voices On The 2022 Midterm Elections
More than two million North Carolinians took advantage of early voting in the 2022 midterms, which wrapped up on Saturday. The BPR news team has been visiting polling sites, talking with voters across Western North Carolina about the issues that are driving them to the polls this year. In Franklin,...
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
rhinotimes.com
NC GOP Requests Every Death Certificate In The State Over Election Fraud Fears
In recent years, there’s been a lot of talk about a need to make sure that dead people don’t vote – and, apparently, the North Carolina Republican Party is attempting to investigate very deeply into that concern in the upcoming election. The legal counsel for the state’s...
carolinajournal.com
Activist judges are silencing NC voters
Supreme Court Judicial Candidate Lucy Inman said in a recent interview when it comes to her rulings on the bench, she would “stand up for what is right.” In other words, her opinion will be the deciding factor, not the law. This alarming, bold admission shows judicial activism is becoming an accepted practice, and maybe it’s because voters don’t understand activist judges are silencing their voices.
WJCL
Georgia and South Carolina Live Election Results: 2022 Midterm
Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Many top seats in both Georgia and South Carolina are up for grabs in the 2022 midterm election. In addition to the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock -- which has garnered national attention -- Stacey Abrams will face off for the second time against Brian Kemp for the Georgia governor's seat.
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
BET
2022 Midterm Elections: Black Georgia Voters Turning Out In High Numbers Despite New Restrictive Laws
Georgia election officials are patting themselves on the back for record turnout, so far, in the 2022 midterm election, suggesting that its wave of voting restriction laws have not suppressed the Black vote. “As of Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot...
South Carolina shatters one-day early voting record by 10,000 ballots
South Carolina has broken its one-day early voting record, state officials said Thursday, with nearly 50,000 ballots cast.
North Carolina AG Josh Stein is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law
North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law, that almost left him with a class two misdemeanor.
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
Johnson holds 4-point lead over Barnes in Wisconsin: poll
Sen. Ron Johnson (R) is leading Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 percentage points in Wisconsin’s Senate race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Wednesday. The poll shows 50 percent of very likely voters favor Johnson, compared to 46 percent who support Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor. Three percent are undecided, and…
bpr.org
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
WJCL
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
THC-infused snacks that look like legitimate brands found in North Carolina schools
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — They may look like harmless packets of chips and candies, but authorities in North Carolina are sounding the alarm after a statewide operation found counterfeit snacks that were actually infused with THC, the same psychoactive substance found in marijuana. According to the North Carolina Secretary...
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. ...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
The business owner believes the event got onto the radar of the Proud Boys because it was posted on LibsOfTikTok.
WRAL
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida
Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace between North Carolina an Florida. Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on...
Comments / 0