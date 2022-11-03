ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 49

rob
4d ago

Lmao,… I was always told,… that if you pick a purple one,… you got a prize!…. I’m still trying!

Reply(1)
6
Amanda Hester
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣 the journalist of this title and story is desperate for a chance for promotion. not HAPPENING. LMFAOOO

Reply
6
poo poo
3d ago

I think it is genetic like many things. Our parents give us much of what we have....like it or not.

Reply(1)
4
Related
WTKR News 3

Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say

Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
studyfinds.org

Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease

LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Fox News

Fox News

855K+
Followers
5K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy