Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Bay Area's Manresa will close after 20 years, despite original plan to stay open
"20 years is a damn good run."
Legendary San Francisco Italian restaurant Original Joe's plans East Bay expansion
Perhaps San Francisco's most legendary Italian American eatery is expanding to the East Bay.
hoodline.com
New Black-owned coffee and wine bar debuts in Oakland
A coffee shop and wine bar that focuses on Oakland’s Black community is now open in the Uptown neighborhood. Kinfolx has moved into the space formerly held by the Teatulia Tea shop at 1951 Telegraph Avenue. It held a soft opening on November 4th and will be only open on Fridays this month as the ownership team develops the menus and irons out other final details. According to Eater, Creighton Davis, Nicole Reyes, and Akintunde Ahmaddesire created Kinfolx “to celebrate the sense of connection that Oakland’s Black families once enjoyed.”
How to eat like a local in San Francisco's Hayes Valley
These eateries are the ones favored most by locals.
foodgressing.com
B Patisserie: Top Bakery in San Francisco, Best Kouign Amann
B Patisserie is a paradise for those who have a sweet tooth. They’re also one of the best bakeries in San Francisco drawing lineups at the door. The owners of B Patisserie are professional pastry chefs who have worked at some of the most esteemed patisseries and restaurants in Paris (and the Bay Area), so you know that the European pastries at this bakery are as authentic as possible.
San Francisco pizza restaurant Zero Zero set to close after 12 years
"It's all due to the downturn of business in downtown San Francisco."
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to do on a Rainy Day in San Francisco
We’re going to point out the elephant in the room: San Francisco is not like the rest of California in many ways, including its weather. In fact, San Francisco is notorious for its unpredictable weather (you can blame the fog for that). The day can start out beautiful with the sun shining and quickly turn to fog and rain. But a little rain doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy your visit to San Francisco. Here are fun things to do on rainy days in the City by the Bay.
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
Eater
This Is the Only Place to Get Boutique Cinnamon Buns and Personal Pizzas in San Francisco
At the corner of Market and Castro streets, a lively intersection depending on when you happen to encounter it, there’s a shop selling one-of-a-kind San Francisco delicacies. Teeny-tiny bakery and pizza place Chadwick’s is the kind of business that can only come from San Francisco: overtly queer food, high-quality products, and a cast of characters as colorful as the city is gray. Importantly, San Franciscans in the know flock to the little shop of treats for its “fun buns” (in actuality, iced cinnamon buns) and “dough boys” (personal pizzas with focaccia crusts) amongst other singular offerings.
Severe flooding shuts down San Francisco’s Union and Fillmore intersection
A water main break at Union and Fillmore streets caused major flooding in the Cow Hollow intersection.
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
The Sunday Read 11-06-22 Cozy stories for a chilly weekend
Good morning, and happy Sunday! It's been a cold and rainy week. So, like that lady in the 'Sunday Read' illustration above (Who is she? Is that place rent controlled?), let's make the best of a chilly situation by cozying up with a hot drink for a little weekend reading. Of course, not all definitions of cozy are the same. Some people like mysteries (hi mom!), some would rather enjoy several hours of uninterrupted sports action (hi dad!) and some might want to read about an "extremely rare" bird mysteriously migrating to Marin (hi mom and dad!). Whatever your taste, I hope there's something cozy for you here, too...
SFGate
The Godfather of Skate’s quest to revitalize downtown San Francisco
Roller skating likely isn’t the first thing that comes to mind for most San Franciscans when they think about the Civic Center area, but David Miles wants to change that. Known as the Godfather of Skate, Miles has been a fixture in the city since he moved from Kansas City in 1979. Three days after he arrived in San Francisco, he stumbled onto a roller-skating community at Golden Gate Park, and it changed his life.
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Then and Now’: San Francisco Ice Rink/Ice Arena
This 1990 photo of the San Francisco Ice Rink/San Francisco Ice Arena on 48th Avenue was taken about a year before the building was demolished. It was located at 1557 48th Ave., between Kirkham and Lawton streets. It opened in March 1926 and was torn down in July 1991. Before the building finally fell, it was the oldest operating ice skating arena in the country. Photo courtesy of a private collector/Western Neighborhoods Project/OpenSFHistory.
‘It’s a huge problem’: San Francisco delis and butchers brace for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
"There's really no replacement for turkey," said one deli owner. "It's a huge problem."
mercisf.com
Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area
With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
hoodline.com
Popular sandwich pop-up specializing in muffalettas will open a permanent space in the Haight
A pop-up specializing in muffalettas, the large cold-cut-and-olive-salad sandwich originating in New Orleans and made with Sicilian sesame bread, will soon open its own brick-and-mortar shop in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury. The owners of sandwich company Sandy’s, Peterson Harter and Moni Frailing, are hoping to open their first physical restaurant sometime near the start of the new year, according to Eater.
San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point district gets new Lucky Supermarket
This will be the third grocery store in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood.
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
SFGate
