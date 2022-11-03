Read full article on original website
Wicomico Public Libraries Uses "Library Lockers" to Expand Services
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. --- The Wicomico Public Libraries have installed library lockers across Wicomico County. Head of programming outreach Stephanie Daisey says they make it a little easier for those looking to check out and return materials. "We're able to bring a way for patrons to check out and return...
A Proposed Sports Complex in Berlin Could be in Jeopardy
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The future of a controversial sports complex will be left up to voters. After People for Fiscal Responsibility, a group of concerned citizens, was able to get enough signatures on a petition, 'Question A' on this years ballot will ask voters if they're for or against funding the facility.
Election Results May Be Delayed Due to Mail In Ballots
SALISBURY, Md. - Election Day could be more like Election Week in Maryland as we await all of the votes to be counted. You may recall, the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor wasn't called by major news organizations until three days after the election. That was due to a state...
Speed Limit to Change At Dangerous Worcester County Road
The Maryland State Highway administration is decreasing the speed limit on Gray's Corner Road from 50 miles per hour to 40. Two people have died as a result of hit and runs on Gray's Corner Road. 14 year old Gavin Knupp was killed in July. In October, Terri Wattay was killed by a hit and run when walking her dog.
Trucks Crash at Intersection Near Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - Today, the Laurel and Delmar Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crash with trapped drivers. The Laurel Fire Department says the Delmar Fire Department and Allen Volunteer Fire Company were first on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Old stage road and Salt barn road. The first responding units say they found two vehicles overturned. One was a pickup truck, the other, a dump truck.
Suspect Sought in Lewes Armed Robbery
LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a Lewes convenience store at knifepoint early Monday morning. It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the BP located at 17580 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown male suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect lunged at the victim. The cashier defended himself with his own knife, and the suspect fled from the area in a vehicle. The 68-year-old cashier suffered a small cut to his finger in the altercation.
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic Factory and Levi’s Outlet– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Motorcyclist Killed in Seaford Crash
SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Seaford last night. According to Delaware State Police, last night around 7:35 pm, a 33-year-old was driving his car on North Market Street and approached a Y-intersection going northbound. Police say a 59-year-old man driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle approached the Y-intersection going southbound. According to state police, the car driver made a left turn directly into the motorcyclist, hitting the front and ejecting the 59-year-old off his bike.
Barbara L Mariner
Barbara L Mariner, 73, of Crisfield, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Born on October 16, 1949 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert H Farlow and Margaret E Farlow. To read full obituary, click Here.
Former Delmar Man Found Guilty of 1st Degree Murder
A former Delmar man has been convicted by a jury of 1st degree murder, 1st degree rape and multiple other offenses – sentencing was deferred pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation. Officials say early in the morning of May 21st of 2021, Kenneth Evans went to a home on...
