ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

Nikki Cross Wins 24/7 Championship On WWE Raw, Throws It Away

We have a new 24/7 Champion following this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship on tonight’s show. Damage CTRL was in Cross’ corner for the win. After the match, a segment aired in which a laughing Cross tossed the title into (or at) the garbage can.
411mania.com

Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel

In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
411mania.com

Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown

– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
411mania.com

Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club

The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
411mania.com

GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Says He Almost Bought CZW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that he almost purchased Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) years ago. He said: “It is true. I actually had a deal to buy CZW. We had a signed MOU, which is a memorandum of understanding, where we outlined the terms and it was signed by all parties. And yeah, it was basically a done deal. And then when it became time to progress, [CZW owner DJ Hyde] bailed. I guess he got cold feet or whatever. … Or somebody got in his ear, or whatever it was, and he just bailed out.“
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
411mania.com

Nick Jackson Makes Appearance at NBA Game, Throws T-Shirts To The Crowd

Nick Jackson made his first public appearance since AEW All Out, showing at last night’s NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz. He showed up on the court, tossing t-shirts to the crowd. The Elite have been absent since that PPV but there have been vignettes recently airing hinting at their return.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

First WarGames Match Set For WWE Survivor Series

We have some participants for the first WarGames match to take place at WWE Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, it was made official that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will be on one team against a team that includes Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. The...
411mania.com

Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship Reign Hits 800 Days

Roman Reigns has reached a new landmark as WWE Universal Champion, passing the 800 day mark. As Fightful points out, Reigns hit the 800 day mark on Tuesday of his Universal Title reign, which began at WWE Payback 2020 with a win over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Reigns unified...
411mania.com

GCW Owner Explains Why He’s Interested In Working With Omos

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale spoke about why he is interested in working with WWE wrestler Omos. He said: “Well, listen, that guy is a powerhouse, right? He’s so dynamic, and what an athlete, and… The guy’s a throwback. It’s just a huge guy. And I see a lot of potential and personality in him. And I would love to see the Big Man come through GCW.“
411mania.com

WWE Smackdown & Audience Up From Previous Week’s FOX Sports 1 Episode

WWE Smackdown was back on FOX last week after a week on FOX Sports 1, and the ratings predictably went back up. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.138 million viewers, up 108.7% and 156.1% from the previous week’s 0.23 demo rating and 835,000 viewers.
411mania.com

Sasha Banks and Naomi Added Back To WWE Signature

In a post on Twitter, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi have returned to the WWE signature intro. The clip aired before Crown Jewel. The two hadn’t been in the video for some time and only just returned to it today. They have been suspended indefinitely from WWE since the summer when they walked out of the company.
411mania.com

Booker T Reveals His Fave Five For WWE NXT

In a post on Twitter, Booker T revealed his ‘fave five’ list of talents from the WWE NXT brand, now that he’s working as a commentator there. He wrote: “Fave 5IVE. Carmelo Hayes. JD McDonagh. Bron Breakker. Pretty Deadly/ Elton Prince & Kit Wilson. Cora Jade. Don’t forget to check out NXT This Tuesday.”
411mania.com

Backstage Notes on Producers for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event

– PWInsider reported some details on the listed producers for today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event in Riyadh, Saudi Araba. The show will feature the following producers for the lineup:. * Peter Williams is producing Bianca Belair vs. Bayley’s Last Woman Standing Match for the Raw Women’s Championship....

Comments / 0

Community Policy