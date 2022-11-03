ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiveScience

What did King Tut look like?

Egyptologists studying King Tutankhamun are piecing together what he may have looked like based on the remains of his mummy, personal artifacts, pharaoh portraits and figurines of his likeness.
Mental_Floss

How Did King Tut Die?

When it comes to child kings, one name stands above the others: King Tut. Born circa 1343 BCE, Tutankhamun became the world’s most famous Egyptian pharaoh at the tender age of 9. While he ruled for a scant 10 years, his legacy lives on thanks to questions surrounding his reign, the discovery of his tomb in the early 20th century, and one enduring question: How did King Tut die?
Fareeha Arshad

The Scorpion King of ancient Egypt and the tale of ancient Egypt’s oldest unsolved mystery

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery surrounding them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Smithonian

How Howard Carter Discovered King Tut’s Golden Tomb

From the circular main hall of a University of Oxford library, a short corridor leads to a staircase that takes you down below street level. Beyond a door simply marked “Archive” is what looks like a normal office: fluorescent lights, cheap blue carpet and a row of plain gray rolling stacks. It doesn’t seem like the most fertile ground for archaeological discovery. But the hum of the air conditioner lets slip that this modest room is protecting something special. The temperature is held at 65 degrees Fahrenheit, while a humidifier keeps the moisture level tightly controlled.
Phys.org

Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome

In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
