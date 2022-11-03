ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

TheStreet

Billionaire Jeff Bezos Is in Trouble

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has been keeping a low profile in recent months. He briefly broke his silence last month to issue a dire warning about the economy at a time when economic concerns are running high. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches," Bezos...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Dr. Oz’s major Steelers gaffe

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, is in one of the most brutal campaigns in the country against Democratic challenger, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. The race could decide which political party controls the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections. Fetterman has made plenty of hay this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Jeff Bezos Is 'Looking Into Buying' Washington Commanders: Source

Jeff Bezos is interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders, a source close to the billionaire tells PEOPLE. The source says that Bezos, 58, is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders" after current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they were exploring options to sell the NFL team on Wednesday. Bezos...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with Irving, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The Nets made that move Thursday, banning Irving without pay for at least five games, and a day later, Nike made its decision. Those actions followed widespread criticism — from, among many others, the Anti-Defamation League and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.”
CLEVELAND, NY
thecomeback.com

Potential Washington Commanders sale price figure revealed

The NFL world has been buzzing about the potential sale of the Washington Commanders. The chickens are coming home to roost for incumbent owner Daniel Snyder, who might not be for long in the NFL anymore. In fact, Snyder has plenty of things to worry about right now. The looming sale of the Commanders is getting attention from all corners and a big potential buyer is already showing interest.
WASHINGTON, DC

