Iowa State

Full-court press in lead-up to Tuesday’s midterms

By Raquel Martin
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Heavy hitters for both political parties are on the road as the midterm election nears, with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama all on the campaign trail lending their power to neck-and-neck congressional races.

Early indicators have Republicans poised to take back the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing Democratic leaders into a full court press to motivate their voters to get out to the polls.

Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Obama are warning voters about Republicans who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election, calling them too extreme to be trusted.

“We’re facing a defining moment,” the president said. “Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us.”

In Arizona, where the Republican gubernatorial candidate has refused to say if she will accept the results of Tuesday’s election, Obama offered a message meant to unify liberal voters and pull independents to Democrats’ side.

“The only way to preserve our democracy is if we together nurture and invest in it,” he said.

Republicans are sending their big names to the tight races, too — Trump was in Iowa Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is headed to Texas.

“There’s a lot of places to watch,” McCarthy said on Fox News.

He and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway say voters fed up with high inflation will break red.

“We are going to do better among working class men and women, non-college educated men and women who’ve been very hurt in this economy,” Conway said. “We’re going to do better in places and spaces that’ll surprise folks.”

Republicans appear to be already looking forward to the 2024 presidential election.

Biden makes final midterm pitch in blue-state Maryland

President Biden made his closing midterm pitch the night before Election Day, helping Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Wes Moore, against his GOP opponent, Dan Cox, who is endorsed by former President Trump.  Biden rallied for Moore at Bowie State University, which marked a full circle midterm cycle for Biden after he kicked off the campaign […]
GOP leaves door open to contesting election losses

Republican leaders on Sunday left open the possibility of contesting GOP losses in the midterms, suggesting that while candidates should accept the results, they should also do so after exhausting challenges available to them. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash whether every Republican candidate will accept election results even if they lose, Republican National Committee […]
Five big questions that the midterm results will answer

Tuesday’s midterm elections aren’t only about control of Congress. The results will also offer clues as to where American politics is going, how President Biden will fare in the rest of his first term and who might be vying for the presidency against him in 2024 Here are five of the biggest questions that will […]
Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins

Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election.  But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit from some surprise wins in […]
Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
More charges for man arrested in Pensacola shooting, found with makeup and hat attached to a wig: Escambia Co. Sheriff

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared new details in the Saturday arrest of the third and final suspect in the Oct. 29 deadly Pensacola shooting. As previously reported, Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5. At the time, ECSO said he was arrested for first degree premeditated […]
Here are the biggest donors in the midterm elections

Rich Americans spent big this midterm season to impact down-ballot races for their candidates of choice.   The 2022 midterm election cycle has seen a boom in spending in the lead-up to Election Day. Research group OpenSecrets estimates that federal election spending increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2018.   Even more eye-popping, 10 wealthy […]
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed a person is dead after a […]
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow doubt about the election results […]
Biden predicts Democrats will win Senate

President Biden predicted on Monday that the Democratic Party will have majority control of the Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Biden made the prediction while departing for a flight on Marine One with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, after being asked by a reporter about his feelings on the eve of the vote.  “Well, […]
Johnson widens lead over Barnes to six points in Wisconsin Senate race

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has widened his lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes just ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to a new Data for Progress poll.   The new results put the incumbent up 6 points, with 53 percent of voters saying they’d cast their ballot for Johnson and 47 percent saying the same of Barnes.   Voters […]
Trump-DeSantis tensions simmer away ahead of Election Day

Tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are simmering, with considerations about the 2024 presidential election creeping into view as Republicans hope for big wins in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Trump over the weekend took his most direct swipe at DeSantis to date during a rally in Pennsylvania, when he dubbed […]
Biden acknowledges Dems keeping Congress is ‘a very high expectation’

President Biden acknowledged Monday that Democrats keeping control of Congress is “a very high expectation” amid final midterm predictions that show Republicans with an increased likelihood of taking over the House and Senate. At two Democratic National Committee virtual receptions the day before the election, Biden said he remained optimistic about the prospect of Democrats […]
