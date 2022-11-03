Titans Stars Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry Miss Thursday Practice With Injuries

Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans were spotted without two key offensive players in the open portion of their Thursday practice.

According to Pro Football Talk , Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill weren't spotted at practice Thursday despite both participating in a limited fashion Wednesday.

"Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry out of Titans practice on Thursday," Pro Football Talk announced Thursday.

According to an article linked in the Pro Football Talk report, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons also missed practice today.

Tannehill missed Tennessee's Week 8 victory over the Texans with an ankle injury and told reporters Wednesday that he's unsure of his status for this Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Derrick Henry, on the other hand, said the foot injury that kept him out of practice today is "nothing to panic about" and expects to play this weekend.

Last season, Henry missed over half of the year while recovering from foot surgery. The running back did not clarify if his current ailment is on the same foot which required surgery in 2021.

The Titans, 5-2, are looking to extend their lead in the AFC South win a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.