Cleveland Charge Games Broadcast Live On iHeartRadio On NEO Sports Radio

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, have partnered with iHeartMedia to digitally broadcast all 50 Charge games this season live on neosportsradio.com

And the NEO Sports Radio channel on IHeartRadio, the team announced on Thursday.

“We are so excited for our fans to have the best access to the Charge this season on NEO Sports Radio,” said Charge SVP/COO Rocco Maragas. “The iHeartRadio app makes it incredibly simple to stay close to the team on every game night from anywhere in the country.”

The play-by-play voice of the Cleveland Charge, Scott Zurilla, can be heard calling the action for all 50 regular season games this season live on the digital NEO Sports Radio channel. To get connected, download and open the free iHeartRadio app and search “NEO” to listen to NEO Sports Radio .

The 2022-23 Charge season opens at CSU’s Wolstein Center on Friday, November 4 at 7pm against the Motor City Cruise! Access. Excitement. Value. Memories. Fun… Charge!! Yes fans will see great hoops, but they will also experience a bucket of fun when they attend a Cleveland Charge game! Charge Season Memberships which include the best seat locations, year-round member experiences, exclusive merchandise, access to Cavs tickets and more start at only $5 per game and are on sale now!

Charge Group Outings are also on sale with tickets starting at just $5 per seat! Special Fan Experience Packages include: On-court basketball games and experiences, band and choir performances, player high five tunnels, Color Guards, National Anthems and more are NOW available for the 2022-23 season. Please call 216-420-2730 to speak with one of our representatives or fill out the form here for more information .

Follow the Charge social channels for all of the latest team news and information: @ChargeCLE on Twitter & Instagram and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE . Listen to all of the game action all season long on the NEO Sports Radio channel on iHeartRadio, just download the free app on your iOS or Android device and search “NEO”!