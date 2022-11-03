Read full article on original website
Wind and snow to impact travel, temperatures dropping
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains until 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains until 3PM Tuesday. Periods...
Accumulating snow, slick road conditions; dropping temperatures
WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 11PM through 11AM tomorrow for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. Snow showers could deposit up to 2 inches on the south side of Flathead Lake Tuesday morning. Gusty northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected in both Flathead Valley and Flathead Lake through Tuesday morning.
Winter weather impacting Western Montana roads
The Montana Department of Transportation reports due to winter weather, chains were required over Lookout and Lolo passes.
Wintery weather brings dangerous road conditions across western Montana
A combination of intense snowfall, gusty wind and rapidly plunging temperatures led to dangerous driving conditions throughout western Montana Monday. The Missoula Police Department early Monday afternoon issued a rare ‘emergency travel only’ declaration within the city limits due to extremely slick road conditions. Several accidents were reported throughout the city as street crews raced to get intersections sanded.
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
3D Weather: Election Day 2022 forecast
Tuesday is a big day. It is the day where we can participate in our civic duty and vote. Some years, weather conditions on Election Day deter folks from going out and voting. What can we expect for Decision 2022’s weather forecast? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains what western Montana can expect in the video above.
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle
SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent weather we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has led to a change in warnings and advisories in the area. NWS-Spokane says a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for some places in Northern Washington and the Idaho Pandhandle. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for places like Sandpoint, Bonners...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Gusty winds and snow squalls will impact travel, especially over passes
*WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind Warnings remain in effect for southwest Montana! Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This is especially the case in wind-prone locations and in the higher terrain! Additionally, when winds combine with heavy snow showers (especially over passes/terrain) visibility will be reduced to near zero at times.*
Series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes across the western part state Monday as weather continues to impact road conditions. According to MDT's 511 road report map, northbound lanes are blocked on Highway 93 south of Polson at mile-marker 56. Road conditions in this area have scattered ice and frost.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
School closures and delays for Monday, Nov. 7
With a Winter Storm Warning hitting Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Monday. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 5:30 a.m. Here are the schools affected on Monday, Nov. 7:. Pateros School District - No School. Brewster SD | No...
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to impact northwest Montana
HIGH WIND WARNING until 9AM Wednesday for Madison River Valley, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Scattered snow showers to create slick evening commute
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region until 6PM Wednesday. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 6PM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. We're still tracking scattered snow showers across northwest Montana. As temperatures drop closer to...
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
Mid-season big game harvests up from 2021
MISSOULA, Mont. — As big-game hunting season reaches it's half-way point, Montana check stations are reporting that elk and deer harvests are up from the 2021 season and the five year average. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Big game hunting season hits its...
Mountain snow, cold air to move into western Washington this weekend
WASHINGTON — A fall storm moved into western Washington bringing flooding rain and damaging winds Thursday in to Friday. Now, the next element will be heavy mountain snow throughout the weekend. The powerful wind gusts knocked out power to thousands Friday night. Some areas saw winds of 50 mph...
Hunters can learn how to test for CWD in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Nov. 21, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will offer a free clinic in Missoula to teach hunters how to collect lymph node samples from harvested deer, elk and moose. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks...
