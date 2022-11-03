*WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind Warnings remain in effect for southwest Montana! Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This is especially the case in wind-prone locations and in the higher terrain! Additionally, when winds combine with heavy snow showers (especially over passes/terrain) visibility will be reduced to near zero at times.*

