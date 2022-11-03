'Love comes in a little blue box': Hailey Bieber hands out gifts in new Tiffany & Co x Andy Warhol commercial for the holidays

Hailey Bieber is starring in a new commercial for the Tiffany & Co x Andy Warhol holiday campaign.

The 25-year-old wife of pop star Justin Bieber sizzled in a low-cut black dress that showed off her chest as she wore her hair down and was dripping in diamonds.

'Ready for the holidays drenched in @tiffanyandco forever the perfect gift,' wrote the cover girl daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin in her Instagram caption.

Gift me please: Hailey Bieber is starring in a new commercial for the Tiffany & Co x Andy Warhol holiday campaign

The diamond life: The 25-year-old wife of pop star Justin Bieber sizzled in a low-cut black dress that showed off her chest as she wore her hair down and was dripping in diamonds

Tiffany wrote on their Instagram page, 'Hailey is hosting the ultimate party and you’re invited. This holiday, love comes in a little blue box. A Tiffany Holiday, Warhol Foundation, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.'

Shot by Mario Sorrenti in New York City with photography by Raymond Meier, the Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol campaign makes the most of the 25-year-old Vogue model.

'This holiday season, we wanted to celebrate Andy Warhol and uplift his connection to Tiffany & Co. by taking inspiration from the iconic greeting cards that he created for our clients in the '50s and '60s,' said Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication.

Gift time: 'Ready for the holidays drenched in @tiffanyandco forever the perfect gift,' wrote the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin in her Instagram caption

Just for you: Tiffany wrote on their Instagram page, 'Hailey is hosting the ultimate party and you’re invited. This holiday, love comes in a little blue box. A Tiffany Holiday, Warhol Foundation, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc'

So many blue boxes! Tiffany & Co is known for their beautiful blue boxes; for the holidays they seem to have added a red ribbon

The campaign video brings these elements together by paying homage to the company's longstanding relationship with the one of the world's most celebrated artists.

'The video celebrates the spirit of giving amid a soirée reminiscent of those decadent nights at Warhol's infamous downtown Factory,' it was added.

'In an expansive space illuminated by festive décor, Super-8 camera projections and sparkling Tiffany & Co. designs, Hailey Bieber is the glamorous host of this ultimate holiday party. As the partygoers trickle in, Bieber is the star and center of attention, handing out Blue Boxes to the guests in attendance.

Haute stuff: Bieber looked smoldering in a low cut black dress as she starred in the new Tiffany & Co x Andy Warhol holiday print campaign

Shining star: The sizzling images were released on Wednesday to DailyMail.com. Shot by Mario Sorrenti in New York City with photography by Raymond Meier, the Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol campaign makes the most of the wife of Justin Bieber

Proud of their star: 'This holiday season, we wanted to celebrate Andy Warhol and uplift his connection to Tiffany & Co. by taking inspiration from the iconic greeting cards that he created for our clients in the '50s and '60s,' said Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication

Looking good: Shot by Mario Sorrenti in New York City with photography by Raymond Meier, the Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol campaign makes the most of the 25-year-old wife of Justin Bieber

A behind the scenes look: The supermodel siren was also seen on the screen during the shoot

'Celebrating into the night, guests exchange exceptional gifts, such as Jean Schlumberger's iconic Bird on a Rock brooch.

'A Christmas tree made entirely from Blue Boxes makes one thing clear: there's no holiday party like a Tiffany & Co. holiday party.'

In addition to the Warhol-inspired film, the House will also offer exclusive Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol limited-edition designs at its stores and on Tiffany.com, a press release shared with DailyMail.com on Wednesday said.

Accompanying in-store installations and immersive experiences will further celebrate the artist's holiday greeting cards for Tiffany & Co. and the jeweler's longstanding connection to the art world.

Jewel feel: The campaign video brings these elements together by paying homage to the company's longstanding relationship with the one of the world's most celebrated artists

The look: 'The video celebrates the spirit of giving amid a soirée reminiscent of those decadent nights at Warhol's infamous downtown Factory,' it was added

The tattoos did NOT get covered up: She showed off her stunning array of tattoos which included her Lover inking

'In addition to celebrating the timeless creations of Tiffany & Co. and Andy Warhol, this unique collaboration will generously support the Warhol Foundation's endowment from which it has distributed over $275M in cash grants to visual arts organizations,' said Michael Dayton Hermann of the Warhol Foundation.

'The foundation is delighted to draw attention to the enduring power of art with Tiffany & Co. during this 'Warholiday' season.'

Tiffany & Co was founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany.

Since its founding in 1987, in accordance with Warhol's will, The Andy Warhol Foundation has established itself among the leading funders of contemporary art in the United States. The Foundation has distributed more than $275,000,000 in cash grants which support the creation, presentation and documentation of contemporary visual arts, particularly work that is experimental, under-recognized or challenging in nature.