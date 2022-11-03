MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is the 14th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. It is east of the Bahamas, moving westward toward the northern Bahamas and the Florida peninsula. Right now it's a hybrid of a minimal tropical storm, and a regular low pressure storm system. It will morph and strengthen, becoming a strong tropical storm and then likely a hurricane, before striking Florida. Watches and warnings are posted for the Bahamas, Florida, and the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. Nicole may cross Florida Wednesday, to briefly enter the Gulf on Thursday, before turning back to the northeast on Friday. Stay updated to changes in projections.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO