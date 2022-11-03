ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Comments / 7

Related
utv44.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole threatens Bahamas, Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is the 14th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. It is east of the Bahamas, moving westward toward the northern Bahamas and the Florida peninsula. Right now it's a hybrid of a minimal tropical storm, and a regular low pressure storm system. It will morph and strengthen, becoming a strong tropical storm and then likely a hurricane, before striking Florida. Watches and warnings are posted for the Bahamas, Florida, and the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. Nicole may cross Florida Wednesday, to briefly enter the Gulf on Thursday, before turning back to the northeast on Friday. Stay updated to changes in projections.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Gulf Coast Challenge: Schedule, tickets, details

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Historically Black Colleges and Universities will face off Saturday, Nov. 12 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. The showdown between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ Jacksonville State University Tigers is the main event, but fans will have four full days of celebration to enjoy. Wednesday, Nov. 9: […]
MOBILE, AL
alreporter.com

Ivey refunds $100,000 donation

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Alabama has a nursing shortage, and it may be here for a while

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Covid 19 Pandemic didn't just take a toll on Alabamians, it also dramatically reduced the number of nurses throughout the state. And while numbers are increasing, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association says they're nowhere near where they should be. In fact, many hospitals in the state are still relying on traveling nurses to meet the needs of their patients, says Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

South Alabama-Southern Miss football game set for national TV broadcast

South Alabama’s Nov. 19 game at Southern Miss will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by NFL Network, the schools announced Monday. The Jaguars and Golden Eagles will meet for the first time as Sun Belt Conference opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. South Alabama has beaten Southern Miss — formerly of Conference USA — in each of the last two seasons as a non-conference foe.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed a person is dead after a […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?

Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
ALABAMA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Mobile, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Murphy High School basketball team will have a game with Baker High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

One organization's concerns over Aniah's Law ahead of Election Day

Folks are heading to the polls this coming Tuesday and one of the choices Alabama voters will have to decide is whether or not to adopt Aniah's Law. The proposal is named in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station in 2019. The suspect in her killing was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy