Gulf Coast Challenge week begins, highlighted by Deion Sanders’ Jackson State coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the most highly anticipated football games of the 2022-23 college football season is returning to Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the fifth year. This week, Alabama A&M and Jackson State fans are taking over Mobile, not only for the game but also for the other activities the Gulf Coast Challenge has to […]
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
utv44.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole threatens Bahamas, Florida
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is the 14th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. It is east of the Bahamas, moving westward toward the northern Bahamas and the Florida peninsula. Right now it's a hybrid of a minimal tropical storm, and a regular low pressure storm system. It will morph and strengthen, becoming a strong tropical storm and then likely a hurricane, before striking Florida. Watches and warnings are posted for the Bahamas, Florida, and the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. Nicole may cross Florida Wednesday, to briefly enter the Gulf on Thursday, before turning back to the northeast on Friday. Stay updated to changes in projections.
Gulf Coast Challenge: Schedule, tickets, details
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Historically Black Colleges and Universities will face off Saturday, Nov. 12 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. The showdown between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ Jacksonville State University Tigers is the main event, but fans will have four full days of celebration to enjoy. Wednesday, Nov. 9: […]
alreporter.com
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
Candidates make final weekend push before election day in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Along Airport Boulevard Saturday, west of I-65, it would be hard to miss a crowd of Republican voters. They were waving signs mostly for GOP Mobile County District Attorney candidate Keith Blackwood. His pitch to voters is that his time in the DA’s office is an asset. “My experience, my passion […]
Mobile County candidates for district attorney tout their backgrounds in effort to win open seat
The two candidates replacing outgoing Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich have sharp contrasts in their legal backgrounds, and they are each touting their experiences ahead of the November 8 election. Republican Keith Blackwood, 41, of Mobile; and Democrat Moshae Donald, 36, of Mobile County, are vying for the top...
utv44.com
Alabama has a nursing shortage, and it may be here for a while
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Covid 19 Pandemic didn't just take a toll on Alabamians, it also dramatically reduced the number of nurses throughout the state. And while numbers are increasing, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association says they're nowhere near where they should be. In fact, many hospitals in the state are still relying on traveling nurses to meet the needs of their patients, says Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson.
South Alabama-Southern Miss football game set for national TV broadcast
South Alabama’s Nov. 19 game at Southern Miss will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by NFL Network, the schools announced Monday. The Jaguars and Golden Eagles will meet for the first time as Sun Belt Conference opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. South Alabama has beaten Southern Miss — formerly of Conference USA — in each of the last two seasons as a non-conference foe.
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members
UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed a person is dead after a […]
As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
utv44.com
Family expresses fair safety concerns after daughter not secured properly on Mega Drop
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Terrifying moments at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds. A Mobile family is shaken up, after they claim their little girl was not completely strapped in on an amusement ride on Friday. They are now speaking out... disappointed in how the situation was handled, and say...
Mobile, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
brproud.com
LSU PD arrests Alabama man after allegedly finding marijuana inside crashed vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Alabama man was arrested by the LSU Police Department only hours after the LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 32-31. LSU PD responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. The call was about a “wreck reported on Alaska St....
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
Mobile County judge sentenced convicted felon to 30 months in prison: State Attorney
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a Mobile man to 30 months in prison for “being a felon in possession of a firearm,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. According to court documents, George Lee Thompson, 35, was arrested by Mobile police in June 2021 […]
1 shot and killed in Prichard late Friday night, no suspect so far: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department said they responded to a shooting off St. Stephens Road late Friday night that left one man dead, according to a news release from the PPD. Police responded to St. Stephens Road Apartments, 3425 St. Stephens Road, at around 11:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. A man was […]
utv44.com
One organization's concerns over Aniah's Law ahead of Election Day
Folks are heading to the polls this coming Tuesday and one of the choices Alabama voters will have to decide is whether or not to adopt Aniah's Law. The proposal is named in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station in 2019. The suspect in her killing was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case.
