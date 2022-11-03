Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Earns Second NFL Rookie Of The Week Honor

Wilson caught six passes for a career-high 115 yards for the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been named the NFL Rookie of the Week for his performance in the New York Jets’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Wilson, the 10th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, caught six passes for a career-high 115 yards, making him just the second rookie in franchise history with two 100-yard receiving games in a season, joining Al Toon , who had three during his rookie season in 1985.

“Coach ( Robert Saleh ) had some plays scripted for me, we got the looks we wanted and I got to do my job,” Wilson said after the game. “Not doing anything special, just kind of getting the ball and making a play.”

This marks the second time this season that Wilson has been named the rookie of the week, as he caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

It’s also the third weekly honor for a former Buckeye, joining Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones , who was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

"Garrett is playing at such a high level right now,” Saleh said.

Wilson is currently second among all rookies with 34 catches for 429 yards and the two scores, trailing only his former teammate Chris Olave , who has hauled in 37 for 547 yards and two touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints this season and was notably named the league's rookie of the month for September.

