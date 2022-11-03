Watch arguments for and against Measure D, to lift San Diego's project labor agreement ban

San Diego voters are being asked on their Nov. 8 ballots to lift a 2012 voter-approved ban on project labor agreements — collective bargaining agreements between building trade unions and contractors that govern conditions of employment on construction projects.

Proponents and opponents of Measure D met with The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board in mid-October ahead of the 2022 general election.

The proponents of Measure D we interviewed were San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, San Diego Unified School District board trustee Richard Barrera and Carol Kim, business manager of the San Diego Building & Construction Trades Council.

The opponents of Measure D we interviewed were Abdur-Rahim Hameed, president of the National Black Contractors Association, and Eddie Sprecco and Dustin Steiner, the CEO and the vice president of government affairs, respectively, of the San Diego chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.

View arguments in favor of Measure D here:

View arguments against Measure D here:

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .