Hess Corporation donates over 6,400 kits to support STEM education in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An energy company in Minot is using a unique technique to encourage and support STEM education in elementary schools across North Dakota. STEM learning, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, continues to gain traction and importance in America. In response to this, Hess Corporation is happy to help provide STEM materials and curriculum.
Minot city offices closed in observance of Veterans Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. There will also be no public transit for the day. Some offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering. There will be no garbage collection on the holiday. The...
Meet the four candidates running for the Ward County Commission

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – There are four candidates running for two open spots on the Ward County Commission. John Fjeldahl is the only incumbent in the race. He’s a lifelong farmer who also runs a small construction business with his wife. He’s served on the county commission...

