KFYR-TV
Hess Corporation donates over 6,400 kits to support STEM education in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An energy company in Minot is using a unique technique to encourage and support STEM education in elementary schools across North Dakota. STEM learning, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, continues to gain traction and importance in America. In response to this, Hess Corporation is happy to help provide STEM materials and curriculum.
KFYR-TV
Vendors showcase unique homemade products at The Big One Christmas Show in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Big One Christmas show wrapped up in Minot. Hundreds of vendors from across the country descended on the State Fair Center to showcase their homemade arts and crafts. That includes Mindy Stratton with Hearn Oaks out of East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Their company makes...
KFYR-TV
Minot city offices closed in observance of Veterans Day
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. There will also be no public transit for the day. Some offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering. There will be no garbage collection on the holiday. The...
KFYR-TV
Meet the four candidates running for the Ward County Commission
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – There are four candidates running for two open spots on the Ward County Commission. John Fjeldahl is the only incumbent in the race. He’s a lifelong farmer who also runs a small construction business with his wife. He’s served on the county commission...
