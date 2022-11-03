ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Tales from the Tread: Museum award honors outstanding local citizens

By Tread of Pioneers Museum, For Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Housing Authority releases 165-page Brown Ranch plan

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority released the full draft of the Brown Ranch Community Development Plan last week, a 165-page document that builds on presentations about the project last month. The plan, which has been put together over the last year, includes details about the development down to the street...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Climate Action Collaborative accepting community applications for board of directors

The Routt County Climate Action Collaborative is accepting community applications for its board of directors through Nov. 17. The collaborative board consists of nine members, including four community members and a representative from each of the local government partners — Routt County, Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Oak Creek and Yampa.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden Library hopes to inspire imagination with its new children’s area

After more than two years of hard work, Hayden Library Director Ana Lash is excited to welcome people inside the new children’s area during an opening celebration at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. “It was quite a fun adventure, and I’ve never realized it would take so long,” Lash...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Workforce development a top priority for regional economic council

The Northwest Colorado Development Council has identified five priority areas to focus on — many of them at the heart of local employment issues. The group was born out of an existing partnership between Routt and Moffat counties last year when it added Rio Blanco County and municipalities like Meeker and Rangely. The goal is to better organize economic development in a part of Colorado that is losing many of the extraction industry jobs it was built around.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Educator at Craig’s Sunset Elementary named finalist for Presidential Excellence Award in science teaching

Alli LeWarne, a teacher at Sunset Elementary, is a finalist for a national award that if she were to be selected, would be presented by President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. LeWarne has been a Project Lead the Way teacher at Sunset for five years. When she got a letter asking for applicants for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, she decided to throw in an application.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tigers, Sailors end volleyball season with hard-fought regional campaigns

Earning bids to their respective regional tournaments, the Hayden and Steamboat Springs volleyball teams traveled to compete in their three-team brackets on Saturday, Nov. 5. Going up against Cedaredge and Fowler in the 2A regional, Hayden was faced with two tough opponents, especially a Fowler team that only lost one game in the regular season.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden football battles injury, falls to Simla in state playoffs

Coming into the 2022 season, Hayden football head coach Matt Linsacum instilled the “trust the process” methodology into his team. His boys narrowly missed the playoffs last season, so for this year, his number one goal was to punch a ticket to the postseason. A strong 5-3 finish...
HAYDEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy