Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - 2022 Big Brothers Big Sisters Holiday Tour of Homes

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes returns to actual homes this year, for a festive tour of five houses in Sioux City's Whispering Creek neighborhood. Brooke Daane sat down with Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Franken makes final stop in Sioux City ahead of Election Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Candidates across Siouxland are holding their final campaign events before election day, including retired US Navy Admiral and Democratic US Senate candidate Mike Franken. He's back in Sioux City for a "Canvas Kick-off" Event with Woodbury County Democrats speaking to reporters at Democratic headquarters on...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

$150k Powerball winning ticket sold in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa — Three Iowans came close to netting the big Powerball prize on Saturday, Nov. 5, with three tickets just one number away from the jackpot. One of those tickets was purchased at the Hy-Vee C Store in Sheldon. That ticket also had the power play, meaning it...
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City transit adds new route and extended hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Transit System will be adding a new route and extending fixed route and paratransit service. Effective Monday, November 14, 2022, the following changes will be:. Add a new route called Airport (#11) which will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff, and industrial...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Suspect still on the loose after stabbing in Leeds

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say the man wanted for a stabbing attack in Leeds Monday morning remains on the loose. 37-year-old Faron Starr had barricaded himself into a house in the 4500 block of Garfield Street in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood this morning, but when Sioux City SWAT entered the home, Starr was no longer inside.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

WATCH FOR RUNNERS ALONG FLOYD RIVER TRAIL SATURDAY

THE FLOYD RIVER TRAIL OFF OF HOEVEN WILL HAVE A LOT OF ACTIVITY SATURDAY MORNING. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS DRIVERS IN THAT AREA WILL NEED TO WATCH FOR A LOT OF RUNNERS PASSING BY ALONG THE TRAIL AND NEARBY STREETS:. RUNNERS1 OC………28TH STREET. :19...
SIOUX CITY, IA

