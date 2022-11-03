Read full article on original website
Stray of the Day: Meet Copper
This is Copper, a 2-to-3-year-old, male, red-and-white Siberian Husky. He was found on the 1700 block of Morningside Avenue.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
Man convicted of murdering young Sioux City woman in Colorado in 1980s heads to prison
DENVER, CO — The Colorado man convicted in September of murdering a Sioux City native in the 1980s will spend the rest of his life behind bars. 71-year-old Allan Phillips received that life sentence in a Denver courtroom. He was convicted of killing Annette Schnee of Sioux City and Bobbi Jo Olberholzer in January of 1982.
Update: Endangered teen found, police say
The Sioux City Police Department sent an update about a 17-year-old last seen in Morningside.
TOTT - 2022 Big Brothers Big Sisters Holiday Tour of Homes
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes returns to actual homes this year, for a festive tour of five houses in Sioux City's Whispering Creek neighborhood. Brooke Daane sat down with Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss...
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
“Cranksgiving” returns to Siouxland to bring food to those in need
For the past seven years, Siouxland Cyclists have celebrated "Cranksgiving" which is an event where people are challenged to visit at least four stores and gather as much food as they can to be donated.
Franken makes final stop in Sioux City ahead of Election Day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Candidates across Siouxland are holding their final campaign events before election day, including retired US Navy Admiral and Democratic US Senate candidate Mike Franken. He's back in Sioux City for a "Canvas Kick-off" Event with Woodbury County Democrats speaking to reporters at Democratic headquarters on...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
$150k Powerball winning ticket sold in Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa — Three Iowans came close to netting the big Powerball prize on Saturday, Nov. 5, with three tickets just one number away from the jackpot. One of those tickets was purchased at the Hy-Vee C Store in Sheldon. That ticket also had the power play, meaning it...
Sioux City fire officials respond to fire inside RV
Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City's Westside.
Sioux City transit adds new route and extended hours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Transit System will be adding a new route and extending fixed route and paratransit service. Effective Monday, November 14, 2022, the following changes will be:. Add a new route called Airport (#11) which will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff, and industrial...
Community works together to bring Siouxland student back home
A Siouxland student and his family went on a vacation earlier this year and the student has not come home.
Suspect still on the loose after stabbing in Leeds
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say the man wanted for a stabbing attack in Leeds Monday morning remains on the loose. 37-year-old Faron Starr had barricaded himself into a house in the 4500 block of Garfield Street in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood this morning, but when Sioux City SWAT entered the home, Starr was no longer inside.
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association presenting 'Rock 4 Vets' concert
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) will present a ROCK 4 VETS event at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Nov. 12, featuring the talents of the Western Iowa Hall of Fame Band. The association will honor local veterans with music by some...
Yankton homicide investigation leads to arrest of murder suspect in Nebraska
Yankton Police arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman who was found dead in Yankton County on Sunday.
Daylight savings ends this weekend
While the extra hour of sleep may sound pleasant for many a family nurse practitioner at MercyOne, Tonja Winekauf says, Siouxlanders may not feel as refreshed when they wake up that morning.
WATCH FOR RUNNERS ALONG FLOYD RIVER TRAIL SATURDAY
THE FLOYD RIVER TRAIL OFF OF HOEVEN WILL HAVE A LOT OF ACTIVITY SATURDAY MORNING. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS DRIVERS IN THAT AREA WILL NEED TO WATCH FOR A LOT OF RUNNERS PASSING BY ALONG THE TRAIL AND NEARBY STREETS:. RUNNERS1 OC………28TH STREET. :19...
