Feds Charge Ohio Man With Hate Crime for Vicious ‘Kung Flu’ Assault

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

A Cincinnati man has been charged with a federal hate crime over an attack on an Asian-American college student last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, allegedly hurled various racial slurs at the unnamed victim, such as, “Go back to your country…You brought the kung flu here…You’re going to die for bringing it,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Johnson then punched the victim, who fell down and hit his head on the bumper of a parked car, causing a minor concussion and facial lacerations, the complaint alleges, noting that Johnson served 360 days in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation charges in county court last year over the same incident.

