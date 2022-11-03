Students Report Indecent Exposure, Assault While Walking To Maryland Middle, High Schools

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents involving students that happened in the Lansdowne area and could be connected, authorities announced.

First, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, a middle school student reported that a man exposed himself to her while she was walking to class, prompting the department to assign additional officers to the area to ensure student safety.

The following day, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a Lansdowne High School student reported that while she was walking to school over the footbridge, near Twin Circle Way she was assaulted by an unknown assailant.

Police say that she was able to get to school and report what happened.

"The department is also working closely with the Baltimore County Public School System to address community concerns and provide resources," a spokesperson for the agency said.

"Families are being asked to speak with students about safety practices as they travel to and from school."

The Baltimore County Police Department issued a series of tips for children to help keep them safe in the wake of the two incidents: