nbc16.com
67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "The Silent Service - Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible" and the Grand Marshals will be "U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans." In a press release, Douglas...
nbc16.com
Kilmer plans to create deep connection between community and Coos County Airport
COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwest Oregon Regional Airport welcomes its newest staff member who says her years in broadcasting will help connect the Coos County Airport District and community at a greater level. Coos County Airport District newcomer Stephanie Kilmer says though born in Washington, the South Coast of...
nbc16.com
Roseburg City offices will be closed for Veterans Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has announced city buildings will close Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Officials say Roseburg city parks will be open to the public and the library will be open Saturday, November 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Firefighters and...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Traffic stop in Roseburg turns into pursuit, shootout, standoff with suspect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee and drove out Lookingglass...
nbc16.com
Over 2000 pounds of marijuana seized by 2 separate search warrants in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — With assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana at two separate locations in Josephine County. According to the news release, authorities executed search warrants on November 2, 2022,...
nbc16.com
Southwestern Oregon Community College EV charging stations on Coos Campus
COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) has announced the activation of electric vehicle charging station on its Coos Campus. SWOCC says the charging stations are available to students, faculty, local residents and for people traveling through the area. They say the project will provide access to EV charging to around 26,000 people who live within a 5-mile radius.
kqennewsradio.com
SOUTH UMPQUA SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCES SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNATION
On Wednesday, the South Umpqua School District’s board voted to approve Superintendent Kate McLaughlin’s resignation as superintendent. A release said McLaughlin remains dedicated to the district and will fulfill her superintendent responsibilities through the end of the current school year, before she steps into her new role as the district’s next director of student achievement. McLaughlin will replace Andy Johnson, following his retirement.
