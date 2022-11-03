Read full article on original website
Related
Xbox Games Boss Says New Fable Is Being Developed By A Team That Brings Quality And Passion To The Series
A new Fable game from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games sounds like an odd match-up, but according to Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty, the developer brought key elements to its vision that managed to erase any skepticism he had. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Booty explained that Playground Games brought a mix of high quality, crafting, and attention to detail to its Fable pitch, as well as plenty of love for the franchise.
Gimmighoul Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Latest New Pokemon, Pokemon Go Connection Coming In 2023
Pokemon trainers waiting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive hit a surprise jackpot over the weekend, as a new Pokemon called Gimmighoul became the latest species revealed for the new game. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found hiding in chests filled with coins throughout the Paldean...
Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Event Adds Guzzlord On November 8, Team Go Rocket Takes Over November 14
A new Ultra Beast and a Team Go Rocket takeover are coming to Pokemon Go soon with the Greedy Gluttons event kicking off November 8 and the Team Go Rocket Takeover starting November 14. Greedy Gluttons will run November 8 at 10 AM local time to November 17 at 8...
Get 7 Steam Games For $20, Including 2 Wolfenstein Titles
It’s time for Fanatical’s monthly Platinum Collection bundle, and this month is packed with tons of amazing PC games. November’s selection spans 20 highly-rated titles from the last few years. In fact, as the bundle’s description notes, all games on offer are rated at least 90% positive on Steam--so you’re guaranteed to grab a few gems this month.
Starfield Won't Be Skyrim In Space, Xbox Games Boss Says
Starfield looks set to contain a number of classic Bethesda gameplay elements, but don't expect this game to be a big-budget Skyrim in space. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Xbox Games boss Matt Booty briefly discussed progress on the game and how Bethesda is pushing the envelope on a game that mixes "NASA-punk" designs with traditional genre elements such as ship-building, space combat, and world exploration under game director Todd Howard.
Call Of Duty Mobile Season 10: New Footballers, Points Of Interest, Mythic Operator, And More Are Coming
Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: World Class has been announced via a totally bonkers trailer featuring three of the most famous football players on Earth. The new update arrives November 9, and the big thing to know is that Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. are joining the game as playable Operators. These footballers are also headed to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 at some point down the road.
17 Things Modern Warfare 2 Players Discovered So Far
17 Things Modern Warfare 2 Players Discovered So Far. From cheesing XP to level quickly, to the new slide cancel, and finding strange places to hang off of, the Modern Warfare 2 community has been hard at work testing multiplayer while waiting for Warzone 2.0. Here’s what you’ve found so far.
Beware: Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Early | GameSpot News
A copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet subreddit. The posts show off a couple new monsters alongside the evolutionary forms for starter Pokémon Fuecoco and...
Activision Can Mute Toxic Call Of Duty: MW2 Players; New Player-Reporting Tools Also Unveiled
Anyone who has ever played a Call of Duty game is likely all too familiar with a certain level of toxicity from other players. Hearing derogatory and horrific comments made over voice chat is not uncommon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision has now outlined what it's doing to try to combat some of this behavior and clean up the battlefield.
Perfect Dark Reboot: Xbox Boss Gives A New Update
A new Perfect Dark game was announced in December 2020, but since then, developer The Initiative has gone through a turbulent period that saw the studio lose several of its more senior staff members. Since then, the developer has been slowly rebuilding while dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, as Xbox Studios boss Matt Booty explained in a recent episode of Friends Per Second (which also features GameSpot's Lucy James).
Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Guzzlord is making its debut in Pokemon Go Gyms near you for its first appearance in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast is the headliner of Pokemon Go’s first “Greedy Gluttons” event, with more information to come about the full details of that event. Guzzlord Raid Schedule.
Bungie Is Adjusting A Destiny 2 Weapon Type Sooner Than Expected
Bungie was planning to roll out some changes to Destiny 2's Linear Fusion Rifles as part of its upcoming Season 19, but the developer has decided to fast-track them with a hotfix. While the full patch notes will be available on Tuesday, it's pretty clear that these changes represent a fairly substantial nerf for these precision laser rifles.
Marvel Snap Black Panther Season: Start Time, New Card, And More In Warriors Of Wakanda
A new season of Marvel Snap is nearly here. Marvel Snap has had an extraordinary public release, with the game already eclipsing more than five million downloads and $2 million in revenue. The game’s newest season is right around the corner and ends the Symbiote Invasion season that was themed around Spider-Verse with Miles Morales at the forefront as the newest card. Instead, it's Black Panther and other 'Warriors of Wakanda" making their debut. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the newest season, start time, boosters, battle pass, new card, theme, and more.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC Release Trailer
Check out the release trailer for Dying Light 2's upcoming Bloody Ties DLC. The DLC releases on November 10th!
New Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Shows Off Frenetic Combat
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the next game from Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja, and it looks to be a spiritual successor to its recent Nioh series. New gameplay reveals the game's improved stealth, nuanced combat systems, and impressive array of monsters. Like the beloved Dynasty Warriors series, Wo Long...
Hearthstone "March Of The Lich King" - All The Cards Revealed So Far
Hearthstone's next expansion will add one of the most requested classes to the game at last. March of the Lich King will include 145 new cards, alongside 68 new Death Knight cards to define the new class. The core Death Knight cards will be added for free for all players, while the rest of the new cards will be obtainable through packs.
Xbox Series X Energy-Saving Graphics Modes Reportedly Being Explored By Microsoft
Microsoft is reportedly exploring new ways to make its Xbox Series X|S console more energy-efficient, as the company sent out a recent questionnaire to members of the Xbox Insider program. According to Windows Central, the company is exploring a list of potential graphical options across PC and console, by dialing...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Spoilers Are Leaking Out In The Wild
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans might want to lock down their social media accounts, as just two weeks out from release, spoilers for the game have begun popping up online. A copy of the game has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit.
Diablo 4's World Tiers Will Be Gatekept By Powerful World Bosses
Diablo IV's World Tier difficulty system won't allow players to increase the game's difficulty with the mere press of a button, instead requiring players defeat powerful world bosses in order to move to higher World Tiers. The new information about how Diablo IV's endgame works comes via an interview with...
Final Fantasy 16 Will Be A PS5 Exclusive For Only Six Months
A blink-and-you'll-miss-it commercial for PlayStation has revealed an interesting piece of information regarding an upcoming high-profile release: Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation exclusive for just six months. The information is displayed on-screen at the 14-second mark of the video, which also shows a brief standoff between Eikons Ifrit...
