Beckley, WV

WVNS

Murder trial continues for Rashad Thompson

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The mother of two of Rashad Thompson’s children testified in Raleigh County Circuit Court that Thompson was a good dad and a quiet person who did not raise his voice and did not display anger but who sometimes had “black-out” periods when he consumed alcohol. Thompson’s former supervisor at a Beckley […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

State rests case in Beckley murder trial

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Prosecutors rested their case Friday in the Raleigh County murder trial of Rashad “Rico” Thompson. Thompson, 35, of Beckley, allegedly beat to death 7-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown last year. The boy’s mother was Thompson girlfriend at the time. Raleigh County prosecutors called Beckley Police...
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

I-79 crash claims life

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. northbound near the 10-mile marker. Lanes were closed for about two hours. The name of the victim was not immediately released by...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Property owner holds burglary suspect by gunpoint in Fayette County until police arrive

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged with burglary out of Fayette County. According to Ansted Police, Ethan Lester forced his way into #6 Fox Trailer Court in Ansted, ransacked the property, and removed items that didn’t belong to him. When the property owner approached the suspect, he fled on his bicycle to 90 1/2 Tyree Street in Ansted and forced his way in to avoid being caught.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

I-79 reopens after fatal crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fatal crash shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County for part of Sunday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells WSAZ.com one person has died in the crash. Deputies say two others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The crash...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fugitive child molester arrested in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022. The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Michigan man faces 20 years for fentanyl possession in West Virginia

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The United States Department of Justice reported a Michigan man pleaded guilty today, November 4, 2022, to distribution of fentanyl in West Virginia. According to court documents, Darion D. Jackson, 23, of Michigan sold fentanyl to an undercover officer in the Coal City area of Raleigh County where Jackson was […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Third man in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleads guilty

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Friday, November 4, 2022, a third man involved in the Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleaded guilty. Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Woodard-Smith admitted […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOWK 13 News

Adoption event being held in Charleston, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and Dutch Miller Subaru are teaming up for an adoption event on Saturday as the shelter deals with an influx of animals. The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dutch Miller Subaru. The adoption fees are sponsored and free. They say they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

Officer involved shooting in Mercer County

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team exchanged gunfire with a suspect while assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton. The rounds struck the Special Response vehicle and penetrated the outer jacket of one of the team members. The...
PRINCETON, WV

