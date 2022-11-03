Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder trial continues for Rashad Thompson
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The mother of two of Rashad Thompson’s children testified in Raleigh County Circuit Court that Thompson was a good dad and a quiet person who did not raise his voice and did not display anger but who sometimes had “black-out” periods when he consumed alcohol. Thompson’s former supervisor at a Beckley […]
Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
wchstv.com
Records: Woman accused of holding knife to neck of woman, injuring deputy
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a woman accused of threatening a woman and holding a knife to her neck was arrested after a responding Kanawha County deputy saw her holding a hammer in her hand and an officer was injured taking her into custody. Kelly Lee...
Metro News
State rests case in Beckley murder trial
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Prosecutors rested their case Friday in the Raleigh County murder trial of Rashad “Rico” Thompson. Thompson, 35, of Beckley, allegedly beat to death 7-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown last year. The boy’s mother was Thompson girlfriend at the time. Raleigh County prosecutors called Beckley Police...
Fayette County man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
UPDATE: ROBSON, WV NOVEMBER 7, 2022 — According to new court documents Douglas Greene was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after serving 15 years for his crime of first-degree murder. ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of […]
Metro News
I-79 crash claims life
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. northbound near the 10-mile marker. Lanes were closed for about two hours. The name of the victim was not immediately released by...
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
Michigan man sentenced to 20 years in West Virginia drug trafficking case
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking ring in the Mountain State. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Myreo Dixon, 33, of Detroit, Michigan was sentenced today, Nov. 7, 2022 to 20 years in prison followed by eight years of […]
Property owner holds burglary suspect by gunpoint in Fayette County until police arrive
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged with burglary out of Fayette County. According to Ansted Police, Ethan Lester forced his way into #6 Fox Trailer Court in Ansted, ransacked the property, and removed items that didn’t belong to him. When the property owner approached the suspect, he fled on his bicycle to 90 1/2 Tyree Street in Ansted and forced his way in to avoid being caught.
Fire department, National Guard respond to rekindled fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:40 p.m., Nov. 6, 2022): Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a rekindling of a structure fire on McCubbin Drive. The fire originally started early Saturday morning and rekindled early Sunday morning. At 2:16 a.m. on Sunday, Engine 21, Engine 274 and Squad 2 responded along with the National Guard’s 130th Airlift […]
Sharon Mullens, former Kanawha County Family Court Judge, passes away
Judge Mullens served Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission says they are sad to announce that former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens has passed away. Judge Mullens served Kanawha County for seven years, starting in 2009. In Mullens’ honor, Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey and Chief Family […]
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
I-79N reopened after fatal rollover crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m.): Interstate 79 North is open again after a fatal crash near Mile Marker 10 on Sunday at 3:38 p.m. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down at Mile Marker 10 after a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash near Wills Creek […]
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back graduate
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back one of their officers who graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy on Friday, November 4, 2022. Deputy Tyler Cutlip was a member of the 190th Basic Class at the Academy. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s...
WSAZ
I-79 reopens after fatal crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fatal crash shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County for part of Sunday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells WSAZ.com one person has died in the crash. Deputies say two others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The crash...
Fugitive child molester arrested in Mingo County
WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022. The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia […]
Michigan man faces 20 years for fentanyl possession in West Virginia
COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The United States Department of Justice reported a Michigan man pleaded guilty today, November 4, 2022, to distribution of fentanyl in West Virginia. According to court documents, Darion D. Jackson, 23, of Michigan sold fentanyl to an undercover officer in the Coal City area of Raleigh County where Jackson was […]
Third man in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleads guilty
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Friday, November 4, 2022, a third man involved in the Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleaded guilty. Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Woodard-Smith admitted […]
Adoption event being held in Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and Dutch Miller Subaru are teaming up for an adoption event on Saturday as the shelter deals with an influx of animals. The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dutch Miller Subaru. The adoption fees are sponsored and free. They say they […]
woay.com
Officer involved shooting in Mercer County
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team exchanged gunfire with a suspect while assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton. The rounds struck the Special Response vehicle and penetrated the outer jacket of one of the team members. The...
