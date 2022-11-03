Read full article on original website
Detroit Evening Report: MI health department awards $7 million to control lead hazards in low-income communities
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded $7 million in grants to curb and control lead hazard in low-income households. The funding comes from Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. The City of Detroit was awarded more than $1 million. Households must have at least one Medicaid-enrolled resident to be qualified.
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Detroit School Board
Voters will decide who will serve as the next Detroit Community School District Board Representative on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media...
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Wayne County Executive
Voters will decide who will serve as the next Wayne County Executive on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain...
Oakland County voters will decide fate of public transportation millage
Residents in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties will decide on transit items when they head to the polls on Tuesday. Macomb and Wayne County already participate in county-wide transit programs, which millage “yes” votes would continue. But for Oakland County, which does not currently have full access to SMART, it’s a chance for residents to opt in.
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Oakland County Public Transit Millage
Voters in Oakland County will decide if they want to opt-in to county-wide SMART bus services on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public...
A political scientist assesses midterms and party differences in Michigan
The November 8 election is tomorrow and polls are showing leads by the Democrats in the Michigan races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state narrowing. In a year that saw public uproar over the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe, election deniers running on many ballots and several unconventional GOP candidates — there was a time when many thought the Democrats had a good shot at possibly winning majorities nationally in the House and Senate. That seems to no longer be true.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on election safety, re-election bid
The midterm election is just a day away and things are heating up in Michigan. For the first time in over three decades, Democrats have a chance to win the state Senate in addition to the state House. Meanwhile, the performance of Republicans in Michigan could signal the direction of the party nationally going forward.
Noel Night returns to Detroit after two-year hiatus
Yes, we are skipping Thanksgiving festivities and going straight into Christmas announcements
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Macomb County Commissioners
Voters in Michigan will decide who will make up the new Macomb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted.
