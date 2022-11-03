ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: MI health department awards $7 million to control lead hazards in low-income communities

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded $7 million in grants to curb and control lead hazard in low-income households. The funding comes from Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. The City of Detroit was awarded more than $1 million. Households must have at least one Medicaid-enrolled resident to be qualified.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Detroit School Board

Voters will decide who will serve as the next Detroit Community School District Board Representative on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Wayne County Executive

Voters will decide who will serve as the next Wayne County Executive on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Oakland County voters will decide fate of public transportation millage

Residents in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties will decide on transit items when they head to the polls on Tuesday. Macomb and Wayne County already participate in county-wide transit programs, which millage “yes” votes would continue. But for Oakland County, which does not currently have full access to SMART, it’s a chance for residents to opt in.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

A political scientist assesses midterms and party differences in Michigan

The November 8 election is tomorrow and polls are showing leads by the Democrats in the Michigan races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state narrowing. In a year that saw public uproar over the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe, election deniers running on many ballots and several unconventional GOP candidates — there was a time when many thought the Democrats had a good shot at possibly winning majorities nationally in the House and Senate. That seems to no longer be true.
MICHIGAN STATE

