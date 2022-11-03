ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
NBC Chicago

Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook

Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
NBC Chicago

Palantir Stock Falls After Slight Earnings Miss

Shares of Palantir fell Monday after the company released third-quarter earnings before the bell that missed analyst estimates for earnings but beat on revenue. Palantir's revenue for the quarter increased 22% year over year, and its US commercial revenue grew 53%. Shares of Palantir closed down more than 11% Monday...
NBC Chicago

Despite Stock Market Losses, Investors May Get Year-End Mutual Fund Payouts. That Can Trigger a Surprise Tax Bill.

Despite stock market losses in 2022, investors may receive year-end mutual fund distributions, which can trigger a tax bill. Typically, mutual fund payouts happen once per year, by mid-December, after funds announce estimates in late October or early November. However, investors may reduce capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or using...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Flat as Wall Street Awaits U.S. Midterm Elections

Stock futures were flat Monday evening following a winning day for markets as investors looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 12 points or 0.04%, after erasing earlier gains. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both fractionally lower. Shares of Lyft fell 13% while Take-Two Interactive and Tripadvisor slumped more than 15% each after reporting disappointing quarterly results.
NBC Chicago

Saving for a Short-Term Goal? Here's Where to Put Your Money

Whether the market is up or down, younger investors get the same advice over and over: Invest consistently in a broadly diversified stock portfolio, and don't look back. If you're investing for a long-term goal, such as retirement, this thinking is sound. Compared with other types of investments, stocks offer a high potential return on your money. They come with a higher likelihood of short-term losses, but if you're investing over the course of decades, those aren't likely to do much damage to your portfolio in the long run.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea

BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
NBC Chicago

SpaceX Adds Data Restrictions for Starlink Power Users

Elon Musk's SpaceX introduced restrictions to its Starlink internet service to curtail data drains of power users. The company added a new policy on data use that will result in "slower speeds" for customers who use one terabyte of data per month during "peak hours." SpaceX's Starlink team wrote in...
NBC Chicago

These Are the Top 25 Enterprise Technology Startups Powering the Economy

CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy