Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Carvana — Carvana shares shed 15.64%, with trading briefly halted at one point due to volatility. The sell-off comes after the used-car seller's worst day ever on Friday, when the company had an earnings miss and Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and price target for the stock.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook
Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
Palantir Stock Falls After Slight Earnings Miss
Shares of Palantir fell Monday after the company released third-quarter earnings before the bell that missed analyst estimates for earnings but beat on revenue. Palantir's revenue for the quarter increased 22% year over year, and its US commercial revenue grew 53%. Shares of Palantir closed down more than 11% Monday...
Despite Stock Market Losses, Investors May Get Year-End Mutual Fund Payouts. That Can Trigger a Surprise Tax Bill.
Despite stock market losses in 2022, investors may receive year-end mutual fund distributions, which can trigger a tax bill. Typically, mutual fund payouts happen once per year, by mid-December, after funds announce estimates in late October or early November. However, investors may reduce capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or using...
Stock Futures Flat as Wall Street Awaits U.S. Midterm Elections
Stock futures were flat Monday evening following a winning day for markets as investors looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 12 points or 0.04%, after erasing earlier gains. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both fractionally lower. Shares of Lyft fell 13% while Take-Two Interactive and Tripadvisor slumped more than 15% each after reporting disappointing quarterly results.
Saving for a Short-Term Goal? Here's Where to Put Your Money
Whether the market is up or down, younger investors get the same advice over and over: Invest consistently in a broadly diversified stock portfolio, and don't look back. If you're investing for a long-term goal, such as retirement, this thinking is sound. Compared with other types of investments, stocks offer a high potential return on your money. They come with a higher likelihood of short-term losses, but if you're investing over the course of decades, those aren't likely to do much damage to your portfolio in the long run.
Twitter Early Investor Chris Sacca Says Elon Musk Is ‘Alone Right Now and Winging This'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
SpaceX Adds Data Restrictions for Starlink Power Users
Elon Musk's SpaceX introduced restrictions to its Starlink internet service to curtail data drains of power users. The company added a new policy on data use that will result in "slower speeds" for customers who use one terabyte of data per month during "peak hours." SpaceX's Starlink team wrote in...
These Are the Top 25 Enterprise Technology Startups Powering the Economy
CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
