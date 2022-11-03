The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador.Brazil confirmed their squad on Monday with Tite including Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but leaving out Roberto Firmino. Australia have been the latest country to name their 26-player group, while Christian Eriksen has been included in Denmark’s preliminary squad. Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday, with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White, as well as the fitness of Kalvin Phillips. Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below: Read More When will England’s squad be announced for the World Cup 2022?Kalvin Phillips gives injury update ahead of England World Cup squad announcementWorld Cup 2022 kits: Every shirt ranked and rated

28 MINUTES AGO