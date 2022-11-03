ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Nelson County High School theatre group wins festival, actors recognized

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A theatre group at Nelson County High School won big at a competition over the weekend. The cast and directors of "Selections from the One Act Play That Goes Wrong" won the Region 2C Sub-region Theatre Festival on Saturday. Lane Payne and Sophie Oglivie...
WSET

SEE IT: DPD hosts open house at new HQ, 200+ community members show up

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department opened its brand new home to city residents on Saturday. The open house for the community allowed folks to get an inside look at the department's updated headquarters. According to DPD, over 200 people stopped by to tour, speak with officers...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke City Public Schools collects winter coats for students

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As temperatures begin to drop, Roanoke City Public Schools wants to make sure its students are keeping warm this winter. On Monday, RCPS announced that it is beginning its annual coat collection drive for students who do not have adequate cold-weather clothing. The public is...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

World Help celebrates grand-opening of new 26,000-square-foot facility in Forest

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — An area humanitarian organization, World Help, celebrated the grand opening of its newly-built distribution center at its headquarters in Forest on Friday. The new facility will bear the name of its previous facility–Louanne Guillermin Humanitarian Aid Distribution Center–and will increase and expand its current relief...
FOREST, VA
WSET

City of Danville to offer free bus rides to the polls for election day

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the city on Election Day on Tuesday. The City said the free service is to encourage interested people to vote by removing transportation as a barrier. The service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market Full of Unique Gift Ideas

HURT, Va (WSET) — Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market is happening on November 11-12 at Virginia Found Goods in Hurt. There are several unique gift ideas for those on your shopping lists. Emily found out how it's all coming together and the exciting news about business in Hurt! Here's a hint: they're expanding!
HURT, VA
WSET

LIST: Holiday-themed shows, events coming to Academy Center of the Arts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts is ready to get you into the holiday spirit with a slate of holiday-themed shows, performances, and events across multiple venues this season. “We look forward to seeing our community at the Academy this holiday season,” said Chief Programming...
LYNCHBURG, VA

