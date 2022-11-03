Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
WSET
Instructors & students from across the Commonwealth came together for 2022 'Truck School'
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People from across the Commonwealth came together to practice and learn rescue skills. The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said that this weekend instructors and students from across the Commonwealth came together for the 2022 "Truck School". According to the department the...
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. recognizes notable residents, including James Webb Telescope Director
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County is honoring and recognizing its notable residents with a "Notable Residents" page on its site. The county shared on Facebook their latest highlight: Gregory Robinson, a Ringgold native and Dan River High School graduate. Robinson served as the Program Director of NASA’s...
WSET
NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
WSET
Nelson County High School theatre group wins festival, actors recognized
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A theatre group at Nelson County High School won big at a competition over the weekend. The cast and directors of "Selections from the One Act Play That Goes Wrong" won the Region 2C Sub-region Theatre Festival on Saturday. Lane Payne and Sophie Oglivie...
WSET
Roanoke Public Libraries host 'Giving' events in partnership with Bombas apparel
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Public Libraries is teaming up with Bombas apparel for a special giveaway event at their locations. You can stop by on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Main Library or at Belmont Branch Library on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. for free clothing and refreshments.
WSET
SEE IT: DPD hosts open house at new HQ, 200+ community members show up
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department opened its brand new home to city residents on Saturday. The open house for the community allowed folks to get an inside look at the department's updated headquarters. According to DPD, over 200 people stopped by to tour, speak with officers...
WSET
University-wide power outage impacting LU restored hours later, caused by equipment issue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University's main campus is without power after an early morning outage. According to LU Alert, the university's campus alert page, at 7:48 a.m. students were notified of an outage. FINAL UPDATE:. According to Teresa Hall with Appalachian Power, the outage was caused by an...
WSET
Roanoke City Public Schools collects winter coats for students
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As temperatures begin to drop, Roanoke City Public Schools wants to make sure its students are keeping warm this winter. On Monday, RCPS announced that it is beginning its annual coat collection drive for students who do not have adequate cold-weather clothing. The public is...
WSET
World Help celebrates grand-opening of new 26,000-square-foot facility in Forest
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — An area humanitarian organization, World Help, celebrated the grand opening of its newly-built distribution center at its headquarters in Forest on Friday. The new facility will bear the name of its previous facility–Louanne Guillermin Humanitarian Aid Distribution Center–and will increase and expand its current relief...
WSET
Junior League of Roanoke kicks off holiday shopping season with 34th annual Stocked Market
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is helping kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with its signature annual fundraiser, Stocked Market. The 34th annual Stocked Market will take place November 11 through 13 at Roanoke’s Berglund Center. Stocked Market attracts around 10,000...
WSET
Red Kettle stolen outside Belk Department store in Danville Mall: Salvation Army
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Salvation Army confirmed a kettle was stolen outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall Monday afternoon. While the kettle worker was not physically injured, they were stunned and disturbed to have this occur, the Salvation Army of Danville said. Safety measures are stressed...
WSET
Experts predict republicans will gain control of House in upcoming midterm elections
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Things are heating up, with the midterm elections being less than 24 hours away, as candidates vie for your vote. This year, there are some battleground states that could make or break the balance of power. Dr. David Richards, chair of the political science department...
WSET
City of Danville to offer free bus rides to the polls for election day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the city on Election Day on Tuesday. The City said the free service is to encourage interested people to vote by removing transportation as a barrier. The service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which...
WSET
Bedford Area Fire Training Center looking for equipment donations to conduct training
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Fire Training Center needs your help to successfully conduct a new training. Located in the Town of Bedford, the center is currently constructing a Heavy Rescue Training area within the center, which is similar to the photo below:. This site will be...
WSET
Powerball Jackpot climbs again to $1.9B, Ticket sold at Quik-e in Amherst worth $50,000
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There has got to be a winner soon, right? Not so fast, the Virginia Lottery says. The Saturday night Powerball drawing did not pinpoint a jackpot winner, so the total surged once again ahead of Monday's drawing. The jackpot now stands at a world-record...
WSET
Averett, DPD team up to start 'Comfy Cougar Program,' helping children encountering trauma
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Averett University’s Sociology/Criminal Justice Department, the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) at Averett, and the Danville Police Department is working to help children experiencing trauma in a brand-new way. The groups shook hands on Thursday, Oct. 27, on a new deal...
WSET
Why a polling location error impacted 400 Lynchburg residents ahead of midterms
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Ahead of Tuesday's general election, Lynchburg's Registrar's Office is keeping voters up to date when it comes to a previous miscommunication regarding polling locations. The office said a data transfer error in the City’s GIS system in October has caused a miscommunication regarding polling locations...
WSET
Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market Full of Unique Gift Ideas
HURT, Va (WSET) — Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market is happening on November 11-12 at Virginia Found Goods in Hurt. There are several unique gift ideas for those on your shopping lists. Emily found out how it's all coming together and the exciting news about business in Hurt! Here's a hint: they're expanding!
WSET
LIST: Holiday-themed shows, events coming to Academy Center of the Arts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts is ready to get you into the holiday spirit with a slate of holiday-themed shows, performances, and events across multiple venues this season. “We look forward to seeing our community at the Academy this holiday season,” said Chief Programming...
