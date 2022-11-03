ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed

LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa police arrest man near John Thomas School of Discovery

NIXA, Mo. – A man has been arrested after a domestic assault that disrupted pickup at the John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa Friday afternoon, according to Nixa’s Director of Communications. On November 4, Nixa Police Officers were assisting with a domestic assault at a home near the school at about 3:45 pm. The […]
NIXA, MO
933kwto.com

Pedestrian Killed On South Scenic

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. Springfield Police say 56 year old James Hickey of Springfield died at the scene. Investigators say Hickey was walking along South Scenic around 7 p.m when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

