KYTV
Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
Hollister Police save abandoned puppies, looking for new home
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street. According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic. “All 10 puppies will be taken to […]
KTTS
Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
KYTV
Police, firefighters respond to a rollover crash in north Springfield; three vehicles involved
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving three vehicles in north Springfield on Sunday. The crash happened around 4 p.m. The crash closed a portion of Grant Avenue. Police say a red pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a white SUV, toppling it. Another black SUV involved caught fire.
KYTV
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
KYTV
Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
KYTV
Circumstances surrounding Dallas County drowning under investigation
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning early Monday morning in Dallas County, Mo. An online report shows the body of Dennis Steckline, 75, from Lee’s Summit, was located in the Barclay Spring access of the Niangua River around 8:45 am. Because...
KYTV
Springfield Police Dept. gives tips to stay safe with your credit card this holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is a time of increased buying. As you look for that perfect gift for that special someone, criminals are looking to steal your credit card information. Cindy Biggs ordered a new credit card online. She had it sent to her parents’ mailbox. Before...
KYTV
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
KYTV
Police arrest one man for domestic assault in Nixa; incident disrupted pickup at elementary school
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man during a domestic assault incident that interrupted pickup at a Nixa elementary school on Friday. The incident happened at a home near the John Thomas Discovery School in the 300 block of Cherry Street around 3:45 p.m. Investigators say police negotiated with...
KTLO
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) – If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office secures jail after inmate uprising
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. – The Wright County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an inmate uprising at the county jailhouse on Saturday night has been contained. Around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Wright County Sheriff’s Department received a call that seven to eight inmates at the jail refused to lock down after several commands […]
Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed
LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office attempt to pull over a vehicle Friday, on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired.
Nixa police arrest man near John Thomas School of Discovery
NIXA, Mo. – A man has been arrested after a domestic assault that disrupted pickup at the John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa Friday afternoon, according to Nixa’s Director of Communications. On November 4, Nixa Police Officers were assisting with a domestic assault at a home near the school at about 3:45 pm. The […]
933kwto.com
Pedestrian Killed On South Scenic
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. Springfield Police say 56 year old James Hickey of Springfield died at the scene. Investigators say Hickey was walking along South Scenic around 7 p.m when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
KYTV
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.
KYTV
SPS, police discuss the aftermath of active shooter hoax at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating what happened Thursday at Hillcrest High School. Police aren’t saying much. Parents and students are dealing with the aftermath of a reported shooting that turned out to be a hoax. Springfield Public Schools spokesperson, Stephen Hill, said many students are feeling the aftermath.
