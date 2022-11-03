ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Puts Depth on Full Display in Routing Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When the 2021 Penn State football season came to a crashing halt with six losses in the last eight games, coach James Franklin had a big decision to make. He could have written off the season as a product of a tough second-half schedule and reasoned...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Women’s Soccer to Host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament

Penn State women’s soccer punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Sunday with a 3-2 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game. Monday, it found out who it’d be playing against in the Big Dance. Second-seeded Penn State will take on Quinnipiac in the first round in Happy Valley.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

How to Watch: PSU Football Week 10 at IU

Penn State fought hard last weekend against mighty Ohio State, but ultimately fell short, 44-31. Coach James Franklin’s team has a considerably easier assignment this week, playing an Indiana squad that’s lost five in a row and has one win over a power five program all season. The...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Moves up in AP, Coaches Polls

After Saturday’s 45-14 win at Indiana, Penn State moved up slightly in both the coaches and AP polls. Penn State came into the week ranked No. 16 and is now No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP heading into its game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State-Maryland to Kickoff at 3:30 on ABC

While Penn State fans were still celebrating their team’s lopsided win at Indiana this Saturday, the school announced the time for next Saturday’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. It will be a 3:30 kick on Fox. Some fans speculated that Penn State-Maryland could be a Big Noon...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Takeaways: Penn State Crushes Indiana 45-14

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — This was the kind of game Penn State was waiting for: a comfortable result hardly ever in doubt. Indiana more than complied with Penn State, going through more quarterbacks (three) than scoring drives (two) and leaving little suspense about the outcome. After surviving an early mistake and turning away the Hoosiers’ efforts to take the lead, Penn State steamrolled to a 45-14 win over Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Women’s Soccer Wins Big Ten Championship

Penn State women’s soccer is the queen of the Big Ten. With a 3-2 win over top-seeded Michigan State Sunday afternoon in Columbus, Penn State became Big Ten champions for the ninth time in program history. The team finished the regular season 10-4-3 and earned the No. 6 seed.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Staff Predictions for Penn State-Indiana

Here are our staff’s predictions for Saturday’s game between Penn State and Indiana. Will there be an Ohio State hangover, and will the negativity associated with two losses in three weeks carry over into a place PSU has been tripped up while sleepwalking before? The Hoosiers are not good at all, so even a mediocre performance by the Lions should get the job done.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Drew Allar Enters in 3rd Quarter Against Indiana, Throws 2 TD Passes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— It took longer than many Penn State fans wanted on Saturday against Indiana, but eventually, the Nittany Lions got freshman quarterback Drew Allar on the field. With the Nittany Lions holding a comfortable 31-7 lead on the Hoosiers, Allar entered the game with 7:29 remaining in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: Kaytron Allen Scores 2 TDs, Penn State in Command

Kaytron Allen is a freshman. The “MAN” and “freshman” might have to be in capital letters. The first-year player from the famous IMG Academy in Florida has led Penn State’s offense today with 74 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. The first run— set...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 2: Previewing Indiana

Welcome this week’s brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s matchup against Indiana and what can be expected when the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions square...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy