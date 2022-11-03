Musicians want the international streamers to change their tune in Europe. Today, European songwriters and composers met with Members of the European Parliament to express their concerns with how non-EU-based streamers — who include international streamers such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max — are doing business in the continent. They raised the alarm about the growing number of buy-out and work-for-hire contracts being imposed on them by the major streamers. In effect, they claim these contracts force them to waive their copyright and/or authors’ rights in full or partially, cutting them out of future royalties. Producers have been...

