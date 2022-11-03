Read full article on original website
Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 5
On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5, things took a turn when everyone witnessed a woman fleeing the scene of her husband's murder. Meanwhile, Roberta Deeks arrived in town to meet with Rosa. Elsewhere, Sam searched for another aide for his father, pushing him further away from his job.
ABC Midseason Schedule: The Rookie on the Move, Milo Ventimiglia's The Company You Keep Premiere, & More!
ABC has announced its plans for midseason, and there's a big change on the horizon for The Rookie. The hit procedural is moving to Tuesdays at 8 p.m., beginning January 3. The move is huge because the series has spent the better part of its run on Sundays at 10 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Returns as Host for the 95th Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel will return as host of the 95th Oscars in 2023, it has been revealed. Kimmel returns after five years away to host for the third time. The late-night star previously hosted the 2017 and 2018 telecasts. The announcement was made by Glen Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, who will...
NBC Midseason Schedule: Magnum P.I., The Blacklist, Night Court, & More!
Magnum P.I. has locked down a return date on its new network, NBC. The Peacock network on Monday announced its midseason schedule, and there are plenty of exciting announcements. Magnum P.I. will finally see the light of day when it launches Sunday, February 19. The former CBS drama will air...
Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere Title Revealed
Stranger Things has always been shrouded in secrecy, so forgive us for being surprised to learn the title of the final season premiere before production has even commenced. As part of Netflix's annual Stranger Things Day celebration, details trickled out about Stranger Things Season 5. The social media channels for...
All American Season 5 Episode 4 Review: Turn Down For What
You knew there would have to be some hiccups around Grace and D'Angelo's wedding. The ceremony went off on All American Season 5 Episode 4 but hardly without a hitch. While the kids were attempting to be adults and moving on in their lives, the adults ended up trying to be kids one more time. It didn't look good on them.
Mammals: Prime Video Drops Trailer for James Corden Drama
Prime Video has an exciting new series for fans of James Corden. The streaming service debuted the official trailer and new images for the upcoming darkly comedic drama series Mammals, starring Tony, Emmy, and BAFTA winner James Corden and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins. All six episodes of Mammals will premiere...
Fire Country: CBS Announces Special Sunday Episode
Fire Country is one of the biggest hits of the 2022-23 TV season. The series landed a full season order shortly after its premiere last month, and now, CBS is giving the Max Thieriot drama the opportunity to get even more sampling with a special Sunday airing. That's right. Fire...
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Truth Or Consequences
Between Robert's ultimatum and Chris's confession, everyone's lives are changed forever. Robert showed his true colors on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 when he gave Arman an impossible choice that altered many lives. No one will ever be the same as now. There are even more secrets between...
9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: A Trapped Celebrity!
Have you ever felt like nothing is going your way?. A Hollywood starlet is about to find out the hard way what it means to have some serious bad luck, including an unfortunate emergency that finds her in severe pain. As you'll see in this exclusive clip from 9-1-1 Season...
European Musicians Hit Out At U.S. Streamers Over Buy Outs And Rights Deals
Musicians want the international streamers to change their tune in Europe. Today, European songwriters and composers met with Members of the European Parliament to express their concerns with how non-EU-based streamers — who include international streamers such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max — are doing business in the continent. They raised the alarm about the growing number of buy-out and work-for-hire contracts being imposed on them by the major streamers. In effect, they claim these contracts force them to waive their copyright and/or authors’ rights in full or partially, cutting them out of future royalties. Producers have been...
10 Dr. Fate Facts Everyone Should Know Before Making Dr. Strange Comparisons
Ahh, information. Just what the doctor ordered.
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Crossfire
Lucy Chen is a badass when she's undercover. We got more undercover Lucy on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7, which made for an intense hour. The case managed to bring most of the characters together, which was interesting in and of itself. And we also got some forward movement...
East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Court on the Street
Homeless people get a bad rap. They don't get taken seriously, they get forced out of their encampments, and people judge them all day long. Not on East New York Season 1 Episode 6. When a little boy disappeared from a homeless encampment, Regina didn't allow the case to get...
Gary Goldstein Talks Lights, Camera, Christmas, the Novelty of Novel Writing
Every couple of years, we catch up with screenwriter Gary Goldstein to talk about one of his Christmas movies. For 2022, Gary has written Lights, Camera, Christmas, which stars Kimberley Sustad as Kerry, an owner of a boutique who gets caught up with the filming of a holiday movie in her small town when she's unexpectedly asked to work as its costumer.
