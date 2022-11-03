ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MS

WLBT

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head. Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man to be resentenced for 1999 murder in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that a man imprisoned for a 1999 murder was improperly sentenced. His case was remanded to trial court for proper sentencing. According to court documents, Billy Ray Harris and Ronnie Travis got into a fist fight at Windy City Club in Madison County on November 7, […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in abandoned South Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Dog finds human arm, more body parts found next day, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — The discovery of a human arm led to the search over the weekend for the rest of the body. Someone called police Saturday to report that a dog had found what appeared to be an arm, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim's arm was recovered on Middle Street. The rest of the body, except the head, was found Sunday, Grisham-Stewart said.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Public drunk, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On 11-04-2022, Davis Thomas, a 40 yo B/M from Brookhaven, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on Veterans Memorial Dr by Ofc Matthew Griffin. On 11-02-2022, Quavon Hannah, a 28 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on North Jackson St. by Cpt. James Ward. On 11-02-2022, Nolan Gentry,...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WLBT

Body found in Jackson home after crews battle fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are investigating after a body was discovered inside a Jackson home. Investigators say the blaze broke out around 11:35 p.m. Sunday on East Westhaven Drive. The flames were extinguished less than 30 minutes later and Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said a body was...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man face life in prison after being found guilty of assault of federal law enforcement officer

Following a three-day trial, a federal jury in Jackson returned a guilty verdict against a Jackson man for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested for shooting death of Door Dash driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson. The Door Dash […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Page was stopped at a...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural. For the first time ever, there was a tie, making investigators Walter Blakeney and Brad Anderson Co-officers of the Year. “I’ve spent a...
WLBT

Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

After 2 years, Hoy Road in Madison is back open

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - After more than two years of work, Hoy Road is back open. The construction began on October 15, 2020, and was expected to take 18 months to complete. The Madison road is now back open to two-way traffic in both directions from Old Canton to Rice Road.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

