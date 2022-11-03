Read full article on original website
Officials: Decapitated body parts found in abandoned Mississippi house. Head of victim still missing as authorities investigate.
After the discovery of a human arm on a Jackson Street Saturday, authorities say they have located the rest of the body — with the exception of the head —in an abandoned house on Sunday. News sources in Jackson reported that the office of Hinds County Coroner Sharon...
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head. Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded...
Man to be resentenced for 1999 murder in Madison County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that a man imprisoned for a 1999 murder was improperly sentenced. His case was remanded to trial court for proper sentencing. According to court documents, Billy Ray Harris and Ronnie Travis got into a fist fight at Windy City Club in Madison County on November 7, […]
Public drunk, shoplifting, and other recent arrests
On 11-04-2022, Davis Thomas, a 40 yo B/M from Brookhaven, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on Veterans Memorial Dr by Ofc Matthew Griffin. On 11-02-2022, Quavon Hannah, a 28 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on North Jackson St. by Cpt. James Ward. On 11-02-2022, Nolan Gentry,...
Body found in Jackson home after crews battle fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are investigating after a body was discovered inside a Jackson home. Investigators say the blaze broke out around 11:35 p.m. Sunday on East Westhaven Drive. The flames were extinguished less than 30 minutes later and Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said a body was...
Mississippi man face life in prison after being found guilty of assault of federal law enforcement officer
Following a three-day trial, a federal jury in Jackson returned a guilty verdict against a Jackson man for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Three arrested for shooting death of Door Dash driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson. The Door Dash […]
‘Shocks the conscience’: Judge denies bond for man charged with setting his girlfriend on fire, killing her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man charged with murder for allegedly dousing his girlfriend with gas and setting her on fire was denied bond Tuesday in Jackson Municipal Court. Clarence O’Reilly appeared before Judge June Hardwick Wednesday morning, less than a day after he turned himself into police. O’Reilly’s...
Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Page was stopped at a...
Jury finds JPD officers used excessive force in Crystalline Barnes’ killing, but qualified immunity shields them from liability
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after her death at the hands of Jackson police, a federal jury finds the officers and city not liable in the killing of 21-year-old Crystalline Barnes. Jurors decided last month that Officers Albert Taylor and Rakasha Adams did use excessive force in that case,...
Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural. For the first time ever, there was a tie, making investigators Walter Blakeney and Brad Anderson Co-officers of the Year. “I’ve spent a...
Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.
After 2 years, Hoy Road in Madison is back open
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - After more than two years of work, Hoy Road is back open. The construction began on October 15, 2020, and was expected to take 18 months to complete. The Madison road is now back open to two-way traffic in both directions from Old Canton to Rice Road.
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
