Judge finds woman fit for trial in death of 7-year-old son

OREGON, Ill. (AP) — A judge on Thursday found a northern Illinois woman fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son.

An Ogle County judge ruled in the case of Sarah Safranek of Oregon, WREX-TV reported. She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in May 2021 for the death of Nathaniel Burton.

Court documents showed that police responded to Safranek’s house in February 2021 and found the boy not breathing. Further investigation found he also had a ruptured liver.

Safranek’s case has been delayed on several occasion due to concerns over her health, including her vision.

A trial date for Safranek has not been set, the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Oregon is located 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Chicago.