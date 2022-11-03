SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today announced that it is expanding its geographic footprint to South East Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. This follows the launch of Autonomy’s service in the state of California – which has the largest share of electric vehicle registrations in the country. Florida ranks second behind California with the next highest number of electric vehicles on the road making it a compelling next expansion state. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006226/en/ Autonomy’s subscription model offers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get an electric vehicle and does not require the long-term debt or commitment that comes with buying or leasing. Additionally, Autonomy vehicles are available for delivery or pickup within weeks, compared to the months-long wait for a loan or lease. Today, Autonomy offers the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y and will soon add the full Tesla lineup, among other makes and models. (Photo: Business Wire)

