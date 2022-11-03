ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fourstateshomepage.com

Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield

The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
iheart.com

The Marriott Springfield Downtown Officially Re-Opens

It has taken years and millions of dollars to complete, but The Marriott Springfield Downtown is ready to open today. The project was delayed for a time because of the pandemic, but is ready with 266 modernized rooms and 35 thousand square feet of what officials call "flexible event space."
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
DADE COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmmo.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13

A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

