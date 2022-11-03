Read full article on original website
Food Trucks gather at local church for some post-service lunch
Some local food trucks hit the road today, gathering at Carterville Christian Church to provide food for fellowship.
fourstateshomepage.com
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office attempt to pull over a vehicle Friday, on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired.
Sheriff seeks tips to locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s office are seeking an individual regarding active warrants in the county. Monte C. Lucas, 22, “known to frequent the Cassville/Exeter area,” state BCSO. Monte C. Lucas, 22, courtesy Barry Co. Sheriff. He was jailed summer of 2022 for FTA on the charges. August 5 he was released OR-BOND (On Own Recog.) with...
KYTV
Traffic Alert: I-44 ramp closure in Lawrence County starting Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to MoDOT, contractor crews will start repairing pavement on I-44 ramps as part of the Pavement Repair Project on Various Routes in Five (5) Southwest Counties. This project is expected to be completed by December 1, 2022. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) will be closed...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
ksmu.org
Greene County residents can expect an increase on personal property tax this year. Here's why.
Correction: A previous version of this story said that the fee for credit and debit payments was 3 percent. This story has been updated to reflect that the rate is 2 percent for credit cards and 1.5 percent for debit card payments. During a press conference on Nov. 2, Greene...
KTTS
Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
KYTV
Police arrest one man for domestic assault in Nixa; incident disrupted pickup at elementary school
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man during a domestic assault incident that interrupted pickup at a Nixa elementary school on Friday. The incident happened at a home near the John Thomas Discovery School in the 300 block of Cherry Street around 3:45 p.m. Investigators say police negotiated with...
ksmu.org
$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield
The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
KYTV
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
KYTV
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake. As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where...
Missing Benton County, AR woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
iheart.com
The Marriott Springfield Downtown Officially Re-Opens
It has taken years and millions of dollars to complete, but The Marriott Springfield Downtown is ready to open today. The project was delayed for a time because of the pandemic, but is ready with 266 modernized rooms and 35 thousand square feet of what officials call "flexible event space."
KYTV
False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police responded to a Springfield high school on Thursday for what happened to be a false report of an active shooter. The situation sent the entire community into a panic. Hillcrest High School students and teachers went into lockdown after an anonymous call to 911 mentioned...
KYTV
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
KYTV
Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
