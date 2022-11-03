ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case

By Matt Christy
 4 days ago

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case.

The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case. Neither Judge Gull or Judge Diener can speak to the press about the merits of the case.

Judge Benjamin Diener (Courtesy Pharos-Tribune)
Judge Fran Gull (Courtesy WANE)

According to the Indiana Supreme Court, a judge can recuse themselves from a case for a variety of reasons.

“A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” the Indiana Supreme Court said.

Richard Allen was recently arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German below the Monon High Bridge along the banks of Deer Creek on Feb. 13, 2017.

The order of recusal is below.

RecusalOrder Download

