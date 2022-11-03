ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, PA

VIDEO: 'Oh No, Stop!' Watch This Unstoppable Train Collision In Strasburg

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A locomotive near a train museum made some history of its own, smashing into an excavator on Wednesday, Nov. 2 around 11:30 a.m., authorities say.

The Norfolk & Western 475— a low-speed locomotive hit the excavator which had been left on the track at 301 Gap Road, Leaman Place Yard in Paradise, according to a spokesperson with the railroad.

It’s a bad day to be at Strasburg.

Posted by Jason Fields on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Daily Voice reached out to Lancaster County Wide Communications at the time of the incident and could not confirm details regarding the crash beyond "state police were directing traffic on the scene." The Pennsylvania state police did not return Daily Voice's calls on Wednesday. In subsequent calls, the collision was confirmed to be "minor with no one on board or injured," according to dispatchers.

The crash was captured by someone on the scene and a popular webcam live-streaming service Virtual RailFan. In the videos you can hear people saying "Oh no, stop!" followed by crushing metal.

Strasburg train 475 accident

Lezap

Video of N&W 475 on the Strasburg Railroad hitting an excavator after running through a misaligned switch. Hopefully 475 is repaired and active soon! I am not the original owner of this clip.

Trainman440

475

Flying Scotsman Productions

Repairs are underway, on this locomotive, which is the oldest at the railroad, and it is estimated to be ready for the Christmas season, according to the spokesperson.

The Federal Railroad Administration has opened an investigation into the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Illinois Man ID'd Following York County Milk Truck Crash: Coroner

A cargo truck driver has been identified following a deadly crash involving a milk truck in York County on Saturday, Nov. 5, authorities say. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, IL, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2882 Delta Road in Chanceford Township, Airville around 4 a.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Fugitive ID'd As Gunman In Philadelphia Wawa Shooting: DA

The man charged with a shooting at a northeast Philadelphia Wawa last week is also wanted for burglary in New Jersey, authorities have announced. The District Attorney's Office said Joshua Frazier, 23, shot a 34-year-old man in the stomach after getting into an argument at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in Torresdale just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, multiple outlets report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek Bucks County Auto Burglar

An auto burglar is at large in Bucks County, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying him. Authorities in Lower Southampton Township said a masked man stole from or tried to enter multiple cars near Fourth Street, Fifth Street, Grandview Avenue, and Park Lane in Feasterville on the night of Sunday, Nov. 6.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

At Least One Dead In Midday Baltimore Stabbing (DEVELOPING)

Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Baltimore, authorities say. Homicide detectives are on the scene of a stabbing that occurred the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7 in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road, according to Baltimore County police. Police believe that the killing was an isolated...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

4 Arrested In Allentown Gun Sting: Police

Four Allentown men are in custody following a "targeted operation" by state and local police, authorities announced. The group were arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 on various charges in a sting, said Allentown Assistance Police Chief Michael Becker in a statement. Three firearms were recovered during the arrests, Becker added,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
399K+
Followers
58K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy