Lukas Dhont’s Belgian coming-of-age drama Close, Ali Abbasi’s Persian-language crime thriller Holy Spider and Swedish director Ruben Östlund’s satirical black comedy Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, topped the nominations unveiled Tuesday for the 2022 European Film Awards (EFAs). Each of the acclaimed titles, which also happen to be Oscar contenders for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category, received EFA nominations for best European film, best director, best screenwriter and an acting category apiece. Also in the running for the 2021 EFA for best European film are Alcarràs from Spain’s Carla Simón and Austrian director Marie Kreutzer’s period drama Corsage. More...

26 MINUTES AGO