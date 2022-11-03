Read full article on original website
Cindy Duhon
4d ago
Secure outdoor-patio things down and welcome that “life sustaining rain”.
Election Day brings dry but humid weather
Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy conditions prevail for voters on Tuesday. -- David Yeomans
Monday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
It has been a warm and humid afternoon as we continue to celebrate our World Champion Houston Astros with temps in the 80s. Election Day Tuesday may start off with some patchy fog, but rain is expected to be isolated with more warm and humid weather expected. The warmth will continue through Friday when our next cold front will be approaching. It will bring a chance for some rain & a few rumbles of thunder Friday and Saturday along with a significant drop in temperatures just in time for the weekend. We are still closely tracking subtropical storm Nicole in the Atlantic as it nears the Bahamas and the east coast of Florida.
Election Day guide: What you need to know to vote in the Houston area
HOUSTON - Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to determine Texas' governor for the next four years and vote for several other statewide and local leaders. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Before you head to the polls, there are...
Videos Show Tornadoes Rip Through Texas as Severe Weather Strikes South
"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
Severe storm possible today
Severe thunderstorms remain in the forecast today across most of Central Texas. Although not everyone will see severe weather and some of us may not even see rain, Central Texas is under it’s highest severe weather risk since Spring. Today’s highest severe weather chances come near and east of I-35 during the afternoon hours. We’ll have two separate chances of severe weather today. The first risk of severe storms comes from isolated-to-scattered storms near and east of I-35 with the second chance of strong storms arriving with a cold front during the late-afternoon and evening time period. Both rounds of strong storms could produce all types of severe weather, but the hail risk is lower with round two compared to round one.
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
'It could have ended a whole lot differently': Texas family blessed to be alive after tornado tears apart home
POWDERLY, Texas - Wes Brown and his family are alive and blessed. Nearly two dozen tornados were reported Friday in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas following an expected outbreak of possible twisters ranking EF-2 or higher on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. At least one of them hit in Powderly, Texas. A...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Tornado watch issued for counties north of Houston-area
HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north of the Houston area. The watch is in effect for the following counties: Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington. The watch is in effect until midnight Saturday morning. A line of strong to...
Warm temps in the 80s, isolated showers this Sunday evening
The work week starts off warm with partly cloudy skies. The quiet weather will be perfect for a parade or voting. Muggy mornings remain in the forecast until the next cold front at the end of the week. Friday will also be the next opportunity for showers/storms. Look for a tropical storm or hurricane to also threaten Florida late in the week. Go to the FOX26 YouTube Channel for the latest updates.
Severe storm threat over in Central Texas; pleasant weekend follows
We dodged a bullet locally as several violent tornadoes touched down in northeast Texas, but we avoided storm damage locally.
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas
(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
Lone Star Rally 2022 Opening Day
Happiness and celebration were the mood of people gathering under a Texas clear blue sky on the opening afternoon of Lonestar Rally 2022 in Galveston on Thursday. Worries about inflation, elections and anything that didn’t pertain to enjoying a motorcycle rally in true Texas spirit were left on the mainland as visitors crossed over the causeway to enjoy the four-day annual event.
UPS driver loses SAT tests belonging to Texas students
EL PASO, Texas - UPS is apologizing after a driver lost dozens of SAT tests belonging to Texas students. Local news outlets reported the back doors of the UPS track opened and the tests flew out of the truck. According to KFOX, the test sheets belonged to students who took...
Tornadoes rip through parts of North Texas
Emergency officials said several homes were damaged during this severe weather, but no deaths have been reported. There were injuries.
How cold does it get in Houston?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
Missing Fort Bend County boy Shaquan Burns, 13, last seen in Richmond
RICHMOND, Texas - Authorities in Fort Bend County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy. Shaquan Burns was last seen Sunday in Richmond. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie as pictured in his photograph and black shoes. He was carrying a brown backpack.
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
