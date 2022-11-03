ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 6

Cindy Duhon
4d ago

Secure outdoor-patio things down and welcome that “life sustaining rain”.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

It has been a warm and humid afternoon as we continue to celebrate our World Champion Houston Astros with temps in the 80s. Election Day Tuesday may start off with some patchy fog, but rain is expected to be isolated with more warm and humid weather expected. The warmth will continue through Friday when our next cold front will be approaching. It will bring a chance for some rain & a few rumbles of thunder Friday and Saturday along with a significant drop in temperatures just in time for the weekend. We are still closely tracking subtropical storm Nicole in the Atlantic as it nears the Bahamas and the east coast of Florida.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Severe storm possible today

Severe thunderstorms remain in the forecast today across most of Central Texas. Although not everyone will see severe weather and some of us may not even see rain, Central Texas is under it’s highest severe weather risk since Spring. Today’s highest severe weather chances come near and east of I-35 during the afternoon hours. We’ll have two separate chances of severe weather today. The first risk of severe storms comes from isolated-to-scattered storms near and east of I-35 with the second chance of strong storms arriving with a cold front during the late-afternoon and evening time period. Both rounds of strong storms could produce all types of severe weather, but the hail risk is lower with round two compared to round one.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Tornado watch issued for counties north of Houston-area

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north of the Houston area. The watch is in effect for the following counties: Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington. The watch is in effect until midnight Saturday morning. A line of strong to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Warm temps in the 80s, isolated showers this Sunday evening

The work week starts off warm with partly cloudy skies. The quiet weather will be perfect for a parade or voting. Muggy mornings remain in the forecast until the next cold front at the end of the week. Friday will also be the next opportunity for showers/storms. Look for a tropical storm or hurricane to also threaten Florida late in the week. Go to the FOX26 YouTube Channel for the latest updates.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas

(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
TEXAS STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

Lone Star Rally 2022 Opening Day

Happiness and celebration were the mood of people gathering under a Texas clear blue sky on the opening afternoon of Lonestar Rally 2022 in Galveston on Thursday. Worries about inflation, elections and anything that didn’t pertain to enjoying a motorcycle rally in true Texas spirit were left on the mainland as visitors crossed over the causeway to enjoy the four-day annual event.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

UPS driver loses SAT tests belonging to Texas students

EL PASO, Texas - UPS is apologizing after a driver lost dozens of SAT tests belonging to Texas students. Local news outlets reported the back doors of the UPS track opened and the tests flew out of the truck. According to KFOX, the test sheets belonged to students who took...
EL PASO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday

State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy